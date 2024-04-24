Kaizer Chiefs vs Supersport United Predictions and Betting Tips: Two teams struggling for form may play out a dull draw

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the PSL clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Supersport United.

The Kaizer Chiefs faithful have become disillusioned with the club, some expecting their side to lose every fixture between now and the end of the season.

It didn’t help that they were beaten by relegation candidates Richards Bay on Sunday afternoon, which has left them outside of the top eight places in the DSTV Premiership.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Supersport United Betting Tips

Chiefs have dropped down to 10th in the PSL with just six games remaining and it appears that their season has been written off by their fans.

Cavin Johnson must galvanise his beleaguered team after some heated exchanges in the dressing room after their defeat at the weekend.

Supersport United won’t have any sympathy for the hosts on Saturday evening at the FNB Stadium, especially after Gavin Hunt was dismissed by the Amakhosi in 2021.

Matsatsantsa are in a similar position in terms of form as they have yet to win a PSL game in 2024. It’s a disappointing run that has seen them drop to fifth in the standings.

Hunt has become frustrated with his side’s results but will be up for it against Chiefs, as they usually turn up on the right side in these meetings.

History to repeat itself

Only three sides have scored more goals in the PSL this season than Supersport United. The Tshwane outfit netted 29 goals at an average of 1.21 goals per game.

Strangely enough, they’ve found the back of the net more on their travels than at home (H13, A16). They’ve scored at least once in their last nine away dates in the PSL.

The hosts have conceded at least one goal in their last four games, but have been decent defensively, taking the whole season into account.

Considering the poor form Chiefs are currently in and that Supersport United scored exactly one goal in each of their last five head-to-heads, the visitors are likely to do the same again.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Supersport United Betting Tip 1: Supersport United exact goals - One - @ 2.28 with 10bet

Striking first

Hunt’s troops have shown that they can be dangerous in attack as they’ve opened the scoring in five of their dozen league fixtures on the road this term.

The hosts have conceded first in 46% of their PSL games this term, indicating that Supersport United may have some joy on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa landed the first blow on Chiefs in each of their last four meetings. The visitors should use that as motivation to bag some much-needed points here.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Supersport United Betting Tip 2: First team to score - Supersport United @ 2.31 with 10bet

Breaking the goal curse

Supersport United are on a run of nine PSL games without a win (D6, L3). Their last three away dates in the league ended all square.

Meanwhile, the Glamour Boys are on a three-game losing streak and have lost four of their last five games. They’ve lost three of the last four head-to-heads with Supersport.

While the visitors have a chance to edge the game here, their own struggles may come to the fore, offering the hosts a reprieve from their poor run of results.

Johnson’s men have struggled for goals recently but Supersport’s record of conceding at least once in 18 games will give them hope of finally finding the net.