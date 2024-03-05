Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Predictions: Troubled tie can go either way

We share predictions and betting tips for the PSL match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows, including 6.00 odds on the winning margin.

It came as a shock when Kaizer Chiefs failed to beat crisis-club Moroka Swallows on Saturday afternoon. In fact, it was more close than pundits thought it would be.

That goalless draw meant that the Amakhosi slipped further away from the top of the PSL, especially after their rivals Orlando Pirates bagged three points against Polokwane City.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Betting Tips

Double chance - Kaizer Chiefs/Golden Arrows @ 1.25 with Supabets

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.66 with Supabets

Winning margin - Golden Arrows to win by one goal @ 6.00 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Chiefs face another struggling side in Golden Arrows on Tuesday night at the FNB Stadium. Abafana Bes’thende are surprisingly 10th despite losing half of their league fixtures this term.

Three points and four places separate these two clubs on the DSTV Premiership log and with only 12 games left to play, points are at a premium.

A win for the visitors would take them level with Chiefs and perhaps back in the top eight challenge for the remainder of the season.

Mabhuti Khanyeza must nip a losing streak in the bud if Arrows are to make a claim for a better finish than last season’s ninth.

Form vs history

The hosts go into Tuesday night’s fixture in somewhat better shape than their opponents. Chiefs have drawn both their league games this year but were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup.

They’ve won one of their last five fixtures but are crucially on a three-game winless run. However, Cavin Johnson may not be too concerned because of their opponent’s form.

Arrows’ last victory came in their final game of 2023. Since then, they’ve lost three on the bounce including being dumped out of the cup.

Having said that, Khanyeza’s troops have had the better of Chiefs in recent years. They've won four of their last five head-to-heads, including the reverse fixture in October last year.

Given the form that both sides are in, this one could fall either way, especially since Arrows have now gone 12 consecutive games without a draw.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Kaizer Chiefs/Golden Arrows @ 1.25 with Supabets

Piercing Arrows

Goals aren’t synonymous with these teams. The Amakhosi's last seven games have resulted in fewer than two goals being scored.

Only 33% of the Naturena outfit’s league games have seen more than two goals on the day. Chiefs are quite strong at the back, conceding only five goals all season.

With the second-best defence in the league, scoring against Chiefs may be difficult. But they’re not great going the other way, failing to score in eight of their 18 PSL games.

Arrows will be confident of piercing the host’s defence since they were responsible for two of Chief’s five concessions this season.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.66 with Supabets

An outside chance

It may be an outside chance but given the poor form that Chiefs are in and their ongoing internal battles, an Arrows win isn’t unlikely.

All four of their victories against the hosts in their last five meetings have gone the way of Arrows by a single-goal margin.

With Arrows scoring an average of 1.33 goals per away game this term, it’s worth backing them to overturn Chiefs, a feat already achieved earlier this season.