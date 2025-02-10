Juventus vs PSV Predictions: Juve to Take Control of the Tie

Read our Juventus vs PSV predictions for their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg tie. Our expert expects a home win, with 2nd half goals likely.

+

Juventus vs PSV Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs PSV

• Juventus to Win at odds of 1.87 on Betway

• Randal Kolo Muani Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 3.00 on Betway

• Half With the Most Goals (2nd Half) at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Juventus have lost just once in 24 Serie A games this season, although 13 of those have ended in draws. Consequently, they have fallen behind the title contenders Napoli and Inter, while third-placed Atalanta hold a seven-point advantage.

As for PSV, they rarely taste domestic defeat either, with three losses in 22 games - and only three draws. Peter Bosz has steered his side to level on points with league leaders Ajax. However, they travel to Turin to face Juve without their key forward, Ricardo Pepi.

The American striker has been sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury, which is a major blow after scoring 11 goals in 18 appearances this term.

Their only other meeting in European competition came last September, when Juve strolled to a 3-1 home win. PSV’s Ismael Saibari managed a 93rd-minute consolation, but they were outplayed by a highly clinical Juventus side, who only had 43% possession.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs PSV

Juventus Expected Lineup: Di Gregorio; Weah, Gatti, Veiga, Savona, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Gonzalez, McKennie, Yildiz, Kolo Muani

PSV Expected Lineup: Drommel; Karsdorp, Flamingo, Schouten, Junior, Veerman, Obispo, Saibari, Bakayoko, Perisic, de Jong

Juve to Stamp Their Authority on This Last 16 First Leg

Juventus bounced back from their recent defeats to Napoli and Benfica in Europe and the league with two successive Serie A wins over Empoli and Como. Thiago Motta’s side are therefore in good form heading into the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against familiar opponents, PSV Eindhoven.

PSV have struggled whenever they have faced Italian sides in European competition. They have drawn one and lost four against Italian opponents. Meanwhile, Juventus have only lost three in 15 games against Dutch opposition.

With Motta’s side already aware of what it takes to break down Peter Bosz’s side, Juve should take the win here. They’ll aim to build a strong advantage going into the second leg in Eindhoven.

Juventus vs PSV Bet 1: Juventus to Win at odds of 1.87 on Betway

Backing in-form Kolo Muani to Score Again

Few could have anticipated the loan spell of Juve’s new French striker Randal Kolo Muani starting so well. The 26-year-old has scored five goals in three Serie A appearances since joining for the rest of the season from PSG.

Some may consider scoring a brace apiece against Empoli and Como to be nothing noteworthy. However, he did score on his debut against table-topping Napoli. Kolo Muani has always had the potential to shine on the European stage. Many believed the pressure of his massive €85m transfer fee to PSG held Kolo Muani back from playing freely.

His move to Turin has seemingly lit a fire within him again, and he now has all the tools to become a clinical Champions League striker. Betway has set his probability of scoring at any time against PSV at just 33.33%, providing he starts again over Dusan Vlahovic.

If that’s the case, this feels like the most exceptional value of our Juventus vs PSV predictions, especially given his current average of 1.67 goals per game.

Juventus vs PSV Bet 2: Randal Kolo Muani Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 3.00 on Betway

Expect More Goal Action in the Second 45

As is often the case with two-legged ties, the first 45 minutes are often cagey. After all, it’s just the opening quarter of the overall contest. When you combine this with the average goal time data for Juventus, it’s clear to see why the second half is likely to feature more goalmouth action than the first.

Juve have scored just 22% of their Champions League goals in the first half this season. They have also conceded 57% of their Champions League goals in the second half. Given that Juve are likely to dictate play, the fact that PSV have scored 62% of their Champions League goals in the first half this campaign can be largely overlooked.

At odds against, we believe backing the second 45 to have more goals than the first is a solid bet based on the data.