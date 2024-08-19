Juventus vs Como Predictions: Cesc to stifle the Bianconeri

Our football predictions expert reveals his top three bets and forecasts for Juventus vs Como ahead of their clash in the Serie A opener, at 7:45 PM.

Juventus vs Como Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs Como

Multi Goal (Bands) 2-3 with odds of @ 2.02 on Betway , equating to a 49% & 51% chance of two or three goals being scored in the match.

Both Teams To Score - Yes, with odds of @ 2.16 on Betway , indicating a 46% chance of both teams finding the back of the net.

Como To Score with odds of @ 1.89 on Betway, representing a 53% & 50% chance for the away side to score at least once.

Juventus and Como should be expected to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Juventus will host Como at the Allianz Stadium next Monday in one of the most anticipated matches of Serie A’s opening weekend.

With Juventus embarking on a new chapter under the guidance of Thiago Motta and Como making a highly anticipated return to the top flight, this encounter is set to offer a fascinating glimpse into the future of Italy’s top division this season.

Juventus enter the 2024-25 Serie A campaign with a renewed sense of purpose and cautious optimism.

The club is under the stewardship of Thiago Motta, whose previous success at Bologna has earned him a reputation for tactical innovation. Motta’s appointment signals a deliberate shift from the defensive rigidity that characterised the latter years of Massimiliano Allegri’s tenure.

Como’s return to Serie A after a lengthy absence is one of the most compelling narratives of the season. Managed by the former World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas, Como has undergone a significant transformation, with the Spaniard bringing major signings and a fresh tactical perspective to the team.

His approach will likely involve a 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on possession-based football and dynamic attacking play, reflective of Spanish football's influence.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs Como

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Juventus (4-4-2): Di Gregorio; Danilo, Bremer, Gatti, Cambiaso; Thuram K., Weah, Locatelli, Douglas Luiz; Yildiz, Vlahovic

The probable lineup for Como in the "system of play."

Como: Audero; Moreno, Goldaniga, Dossena, Cassandro; Engelhardt, Mazzitelli; Da Cunha, Strefezza, Cutrone; Belotti.

Patience is needed with Motta

Motta has made significant changes to the squad, with new signings like Douglas Luiz, Kephren Thuram, and Michele Di Gregorio aiming to inject dynamism and creativity. Despite these additions, the team is still a work in progress, and the integration of new players alongside the existing squad will be crucial.

Juventus' historical success and new strategic direction provide a solid foundation, but questions remain about squad depth and tactical cohesion.

Last season, Juventus finished third in the table and won only one of their last eight matches (the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta). In 2023-24, the Bianconeri scored just 26 times at home, fewer than newly promoted Frosinone and Genoa.

A change of direction and style is what Juventus fans hope for, and Motta’s ability to blend new tactics with established strengths will be under close scrutiny.

The Old Lady is expected to play a more attacking and dynamic style of football, which could overwhelm Como’s defensive setup, as they’ll miss the experience of Raphael Varane, who picked up a muscular injury in the Coppa Italia game against Sampdoria.

Juventus vs Como Bet 1: Multi Goal 2-3 @ 2.02 on Betway

A test of the newcomers’ ambitions

Como have made high-profile acquisitions to bolster their squad, including Euro 2020 champion Andrea Belotti, experienced defenders Raphael Varane and Alberto Moreno, and veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

These signings underscore Como’s ambition. They don’t just want to compete in Serie A but to become an established top-flight side.

However, challenges remain, particularly in reinforcing their defence and midfield. The club’s financial backing and strategic investments provide a strong base, but Como must navigate the rigours of top-flight football, where newly-promoted teams often face relegation battles.

The battle in the middle will be crucial, with Juventus’ new midfield options needing to assert control and dictate the game’s tempo.

While Juventus will likely dominate possession, their new tactical setup may leave them vulnerable to counter-attacks. Como’s new approach and high-profile signings suggest they could find the net.

Both teams are adjusting to new tactics and integrating new players, which can lead to defensive lapses on both sides. This increases the likelihood of both teams scoring which is the second of our bets here.

Juventus vs Como Bet 2: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 2.16 on Betway

Setting the tone for the season

For Juventus, a strong start is essential to set the tone for the season. Motta’s tactical adjustments will be under the spotlight, and a positive result here is crucial for building momentum.

Juventus are expected to dominate possession and control the game’s tempo. Dusan Vlahovic’ will be particularly crucial in converting opportunities.

At the other end, Como will aim to stake a claim on their return to Serie A after 21 years.

Their strategy will likely involve a solid defensive setup with quick, counter-attacking play. The presence of experienced players like Belotti, Alberto Moreno and Pepe Reina could provide the stability and quality needed to challenge Juventus.

Como’s ability to exploit any defensive lapses from the home side could be key to securing a valuable point or even an unexpected victory.

Juventus vs Como Bet 3: Como To Score @ 1.89 on Betway