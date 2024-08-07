The fall of Federico Chiesa: How the Italy winger went from Euro 2020 hero to Juventus outcast as Weston McKennie and more become casualties of the Thiago Motta revolution

The Bianconeri's new boss is overseeing a ruthless clear-out in Turin as he looks to put the Old Lady back on her perch

Federico Chiesa was just 22 when he inspired Italy to victory at Euro 2020. For a player coming off the back of a brilliant debut season at Juventus, superstardom beckoned. Alessio Tacchinardi was among those who tipped him to challenge for the Ballon d'Or "in three or four years".

Sadly, Chiesa's career has gone in a very different direction since then. The expected leader of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era at Juventus has now been deemed surplus to requirements in Turin by new coach Thiago Motta.

Consequently, less than a fortnight before the start of the new Serie A season, one of the heroes of Italy's Euros win is searching for a new club - and worse still, no top teams seem to want to sign him. It's a shocking and sad turn of events for Chiesa, who was being courted by nearly all of Europe's elite after his heroics at Wembley in the summer of 2021.