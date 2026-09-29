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Thinking about a Jackpot City registration? Creating an account on the platform is easy and usually takes only a few minutes. However, as new users may find it difficult to complete the process, we have written this article to provide users with tips for registering and verifying their accounts at Jackpot City.

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How to Register at Jackpot City in South Africa?

South African players can register at Jackpot City from the comfort of their homes. Here is a step-by-step guide to help with that:

Visit the official website, then click “Register”, “Sign Up”, or “Join Now.” Input your email address and mobile number. Add your full name, date of birth, and South African ID or passport number. Input your residential address and source of funds. If a Jackpot City promo code is required at the time, enter it in the required field to activate welcome bonuses and claim them. Submit the form. Complete FICA verification.

Requirements to Complete the Jackpot City Registration

Before you register an account at Jackpot City, there are several requirements you must meet. These requirements ensure users comply with the law and provide necessary details for identification and account security.

The table below shows the key requirements.

Requirement Details Minimum age 18+ Country South Africa ID required South African ID or passport Mobile number Required Email address Required FICA verification Required before withdrawals, if applicable Minimum deposit R50 to claim the welcome offer Promo code No promo code required

Players should have these details in mind before registering an account because the casino will need them to complete the FICA Verification and payment processes.

What Details Do You Need to Open a Jackpot City Account?

To open a Jackpot City account, you must provide the right personal and verification details. These details include:

Full name;

Date of birth;

South African ID or passport;

Mobile number;

Email address;

Residential address;

Source of funds;

Secure password.

The details must be accurate because they can be checked during FICA registration.

How to Claim the Jackpot City Registration Bonus?

After you create an account and complete the process, you may gain access to a registration bonus. However, there are several things you need to know to claim the offer.

Ensure you make a minimum first deposit of R50 using any of the available payment methods. It will become immediately available once you do that. Then, you have to meet the wagering requirements after the bonus is credited before withdrawing potential returns.

Here is a table providing more information on the bonus:

Jackpot Registration Bonus Details Welcome Offer R50 plus 100% match bonus up to R4,000 plus Spin Wheel Bonus Type Deposit match and free spins Promo Code No promo code required Minimum deposit R50 Wagering requirements 10x Bonus validity 30 days to meet the requirements New customers only Yes

How to Complete the Jackpot City FICA Verification?

Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) verification may be needed for South African players to make withdrawals and gain full access to their accounts. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you:

Go to the “Verification” section on you account. Upload documents that confirm your identity and residential address. Submit the document and wait for approval

Approval usually takes 24-48 hours. Ensure you upload the right document to avoid delays in the verification process.

Documents Needed for FICA Verification

FICA requires certain documents to verify your account and protect you from financial crimes. These documents include:

South African ID or passport;

Proof of address;

Bank statement;

Matching personal details;

Clear document images or scans.

How long does the Jackpot City Verification Take?

Verification time at Jackpot City varies from instant verification to 24 hours. It may take a few hours if you have submitted your documents for manual review. However, verification via Jumio is usually instant.

Jackpot City Mobile Registration

Jackpot City allows users to register directly on their devices either through the mobile website or the mobile app. The Jackpot City app is available for Android or iOS devices.

The steps are the same as on desktop devices, and they are easy to complete. You can also claim welcome bonuses by following the explained steps.

What to Do After Completing the Jackpot City Registration?

After creating an account and verifying your identity, you can start playing online casino games on the platform. However, there are several steps to take to begin this journey. They include:

Verifying your account: you must first complete the FICA verification by uploading the required documents.

Making your first deposit: go to the cashier section and choose any payment method you want to make your first deposit.

Claiming the welcome bonus: check the bonus section to know if the welcome bonus is available. Activate the bonus if it is available.

Setting responsible gambling limits: set deposit limits, loss limits, and session time reminders to help manage money and play responsibly.

Placing your first bet: choose any game of your choice and place your first bet.

Downloading the app: download the app from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store to enjoy the mobile gaming experience.

Jackpot City Payment Methods After Registration

Jackpot City offers numerous safe and convenient payment methods for South African players, allowing them to make deposits and withdrawals anytime they want. The table below contains some popular methods available at Jackpot City:

Payment Method Deposit Withdrawal Credit/Debit Cards Yes No EFT Yes Yes Vouchers Yes Yes (1Voucher) Direct Deposits Yes No SB Instant Money, Absa Cash Send, Nedbank Send-iMali No Yes

We remind you that the minimum deposit at Jackpot City is R50 to claim the welcome offer.

Also, the platform must confirm your identity through KYC checks. The casino also runs withdrawal checks to identify any fraudulent activities.

Is the Jackpot City Registration Safe and Legal in South Africa?

Yes, it is safe and legal to register at Jackpot City Casino. The platform is licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. South African players must be 18 or older to create an account.

The FICA verification helps protect users’ accounts from fraudulent activities. The casino uses SSL encryption to protect your personal information and finances. It also provides responsible gambling tools to help users control their gambling urges.

Our Expert Opinion on The Jackpot Registration Process

Author name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

After testing the Jackpot City registration process, we discovered it is straightforward for everyone. We like that we could complete the process from the comfort of our home via mobile devices.

However, we believe the registration form could be shorter and the mobile upload experience better to improve the overall registration process. Nonetheless, overall, this casino is great for every South African gambler.

Pros Cons Fast, easy, and straightforward Possibly long document upload Mobile-friendly registration No easy one-click sign-up option Clear step-by-step process

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