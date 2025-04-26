Inter vs Roma Predictions: I Lupi to Dent Nerazzurri’s Serie A Hopes

Our Inter vs Roma predictions suggest an intense clash in Serie A this weekend. The visitors feel confident playing away at the San Siro.

+

Inter vs Roma Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter vs Roma

Roma or draw at odds of 2.05 on Betway

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.10 on Betway

We predict a 1-1 draw between Inter and Roma.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Inter Milan’s lengthy and strong form is having a bit of a blip. They’ve upset the odds by knocking Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, but it’s taken a toll at home. Inter’s defeat to Bologna let Napoli close the gap, and then rivals, AC Milan, knocked them out of the Coppa Italia.

Meanwhile, Roma are in good form. They’re unbeaten in 17 Serie A matches since December, and they have recently won seven games on the bounce. While Nerazzurri are fighting on multiple fronts, the Romans can go into this tie fresh and cause problems.

Probable Lineups for Inter vs Roma

Inter Expected Lineup: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez

Roma Expected Lineup: Svilar, Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Saelemaekers, Cristante, Kone, Angelino, Soule, Pellegrini, Dovbyk

Are Inter Running Out of Steam?

Fighting on all fronts hasn’t been easy for Simone Inzaghi and his side, especially with some of the knocks they’ve sustained. Players Denzel Dumfries, Marcus Thuram and Piotr Zielinski haven’t played in a while, and that’s taken a toll. They are barely holding a top spot.

Should they exit Coppa Italia, they won’t be spread so thin. However, they still have two huge upcoming matches against Barcelona. Progressing to the Champions League would be impressive, but a Serie A title is just as important. They have definitely split priorities.

Meanwhile, Roma need to net just once to finish as high up the table as possible. Based on current form, they’ve got a real shot at UCL qualification. They don’t lose often, and can trouble Inter.

Inter vs Roma Bet 1: Roma or draw at odds of 2.05 on Betway

Roma’s Strength Lies In Their Organisation

One thing that sticks out from I Lupi's recent impressive run is how organised they’ve been. They’ve kept a lot of clean sheets, and when teams do score, they tend to only get one.

Nine of their last 11 league matches have seen under 2.5 goals scored, and away from home, they have four clean sheets across five matches. Inzaghi is aware they are hard to break. The hosts need to earn a chance.

Previous meetings between them have been intense, too. Inter defeated them 1-0 in October, and three of the last four had under 2.5 goals. Don’t expect it to be different given the current stakes.

Inter vs Roma Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Ranieri’s Side: A Second-Half Threat

In terms of goals conceded, the difference between Roma’s first and second halves this season is minor (15/17), but they’ve scored almost double. In total, 31 of their 48 in Serie have come after the break.

When it comes to goals in the second half, Inter are in a similar position. However, they’ve conceded almost twice as many goals (12/20). Ranieri sees that as an opportunity at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Expect Roma to keep things tight, and strike when their opponents tire out. Given Inter’s recent schedule, they’re going to tire at some point, and that’s when the Romans will score.