Inter Milan vs Genoa Predictions: Inter to Take 1st Half Lead and Win

Inter host mid-table Genoa this weekend, and they need three points to keep pace with leaders Napoli. Our expert sees a straightforward home win.

Inter Milan vs Genoa Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Milan vs Genoa

Inter Milan/Inter Milan (HT/FT) at odds of 1.80 with Betway

Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.20 with Betway

Half With the Most Goals (2nd Half) at odds of 2.10 with Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Inter return to the San Siro this weekend to take on a highly inconsistent Genoa side. Fresh from the disappointment of a narrow 1-0 loss at Juventus, Inter must secure all three points to keep pace with Antonio Conte’s Napoli at the Serie A summit.

Two defeats in their last three games have truly handed the initiative to Napoli in the race for the Scudetto. They drew blanks in both losses, which will also be a cause for concern for Simone Inzaghi.

However, this may simply be a dip after their prolific goalscoring form earlier in the season. They are still the league’s top scorers with 58 goals in 25 games.

Saturday’s visitors, Genoa, got back to winning ways at home to Venezia on Monday evening. They have improved a lot since the festive season, winning four of their last eight games and losing just two.

Currently, Genoa’s points per game (PPG) average away from home (1.25) is better than their 1.15 PPG average at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Probable Lineups for Inter Milan vs Genoa

Inter Milan Expected Lineup: Sommer; Pavard, Bastoni, Acerbi, Darmian, Augusto, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Thuram, Martinez

Genoa Expected Lineup: Leali; De Winter, Caricol, Bani, Vasquez, Messias, Miretti, Frendrup, Masini, Pinamonti, Oliveira

Inter to Lead at the Interval

Inter have tasted defeat just once on home soil this season, averaging 2.25 PPG in front of their own fans. They have also led at half time in 50% of their home games this term.

The hosts have also been the first to score in eight of their last ten competitive meetings with Genoa. All of this points towards backing Inter in the HT/FT market for more value.

Inter are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Genoa, who have little left to play for this season. They are ten points clear of the relegation zone but 12 short of the European qualification places.

Inter Milan vs Genoa Bet 1: Inter Milan/Inter Milan (HT/FT) at odds of 1.80 with Betway

Much-Improved Visitors to Get on the Scoresheet

Patrick Vieira’s appointment as new Genoa manager, succeeding Alberto Gilardino, appears to have gone to plan so far. Since his arrival, Vieira’s Genoa have lost just three games in 13 Serie A fixtures, with the Frenchman significantly improving their resilience.

Although we see Inter having too much for Genoa at the San Siro, we still expect them to find the back of the net. Genoa have scored in 67% of their away games so far this season, while Inter have conceded in 67% of their home games.

As a result, odds of 2.20 for both teams to score – a probability of 45.45% - offer excellent value. Genoa have also scored at least once in their last six matches.

Inter Milan vs Genoa Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.20 with Betway

More Goal Action in the Second 45

Genoa have only scored in the first half in 25% of their away games this season. In fact, 70% of their goals scored away from the Luigi Ferraris Stadium have come in the second half.

It is a similar story for Genoa’s defence, with just 35% of goals conceded occurring in the first half. Interestingly, Inter’s average time for their first goal scored in home games is also the 45th minute.

That is why we are happy to back the second half to feature more goals than the first at odds against. We firmly believe there is more than a 50% chance of this happening, so this is perhaps the most straightforward of all our Inter Milan vs Genoa predictions.