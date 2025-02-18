Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: The Buccaneers to keep in touch with the league leaders

Explore predictions and betting tips for the midweek PSL clash between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates, including 3.10 odds on the winning margin.

+

After being dumped out of the Nedbank Cup at their first hurdle, Golden Arrows can only look at finishing the Betway Premiership season in the top eight for success.

It’s not out of reach for Abafana Bes’thende who enter this gameweek in 10th place, only a point off eighth but with two games in hand over Cape Town City (8th).

They will have to seriously turn around their form to snag any points off Orlando Pirates when the Sea Robbers visit the Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers can count themselves lucky that after their 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns, the champions slipped up in a 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy last week.

As a result, they remain nine points behind Masandawana but with two games to spare. Winning both will reduce the deficit to just three points.

There’s no room for mistakes now from Pirates if they want to end Sundowns’ league dominance for the last seven years.

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Matchbet & totals - Orlando Pirates & over 1.5 goals @ 2.00 with 10bet

Orlando Pirates highest-scoring half - Second half @ 2.49 with 10bet

Winning margin - Orlando Pirates to win by one goal @ 3.10 with 10bet

Odds are courtesy of 10bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.



For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Pirates’ domination

Golden Arrows are one of few sides in the PSL to boast a better away record than at home. Only Stellenbosch, Royal AM, and Magesi won fewer points this season in their backyard.

They’re currently on a run of one win in seven league games and eight in all competitions and haven’t beaten the visitors in each of their last six meetings.

Pirates won the last four head-to-heads, including a 7-1 hammering in the reverse fixture last season. All four of those victories produced more than 1.5 goals on the day.

Additionally, 57% of Pirates’ league matches and 60% of the host’s fixtures have ended with over 1.5 goals, a likely scenario on Wednesday night.

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & totals - Orlando Pirates & over 1.5 goals @ 2.00 with 10bet

Second half surge

Musa Bilankulu’s charges have been tough to beat in the first 45 minutes this season, as they’ve never gone into the break losing while at home.

However, they’ve demonstrated an ability to capitulate in the second period. Arrows conceded 80% of their goals at home in the latter half of their seven games.

Jose Riveiro’s men could capitalise on that weakness as it suits their game. Pirates scored 65% (17) of their 26 goals in the second stanza this season.

On the road, they netted four times after the break, accounting for 57% of their seven away goals.

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Orlando Pirates highest-scoring half - Second half @ 2.49 with 10bet

More of the same

From their seven home league games this term, Arrows lost twice, both of them were by a solitary goal and a 1-0 scoreline.

It’s not a far-fetched idea for Pirates to win by a one-goal margin as they’ve done so in three of their four PSL wins on the road.

In fact, of their 11 total victories in this campaign, seven arrived by a single goal (64%), making a case for that trend to continue in Hammarsdale on Wednesday night.