Ghana vs Nigeria Predictions: The Super Eagles to Send Off Ghana

We have three Ghana vs Nigeria predictions for their Unity Cup semi-final on Wednesday, the 28th of May.

Our betting expert suggests Nigeria could edge this one out as they’ve already won the competition twice before.

+

Ghana vs Nigeria Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Ghana vs Nigeria

BTTS - No

Totals - Under 2.5 goals

1x2 - Nigeria

We expect Nigeria to win 1-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Unity Cup returns after a 21-year break. The competition focuses on Afro-Caribbean internationals and features a double-header at the weekend: the championship final and the third-place playoff.

The competition will be held at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium. Ghana and Nigeria are old African foes that will play against each other once again.

The Black Stars will miss some of their first-team players in this match due to injury and club commitments. However, they are likely to give their fans something to shout about, as they’ve missed out on a qualification spot for this year’s Africa Cup of Nation.

Nigeria are in a much better form than their West African counterparts. The Super Eagles will compete for a chance to bag Africa’s biggest football trophy in Morocco at the end of the year.

Regardless of how you look at it, friendly or not, matches between these two teams are almost always exciting to watch.

Probable Lineups for Ghana vs Nigeria

Ghana Expected Lineup: Asare; Djiku, Opoku, Simpson; Schindler, Francis, Agyekum, Rahman; Nuamah, Bonsu Baah; Opoku

Nigeria Expected Lineup: Nwabali; Ojetoye, Ogbu, Onyebuchi, Onyemaechi; Ndidi; Chukwueze, Onyeka, Uche; Iheanacho, Simon

Ghana’s Offensive Struggles

Traditionally, we aren’t used to seeing plenty of goals in African football. There is a certain lack of composure in the attacking third, which results in fewer goals. In fact, only one goal was scored in three of the last five head-to-heads between these teams.

Three of Nigeria’s previous five outings saw both teams score, while their visit to Ghana in the African Nations Championship ended with no goals.Even though Nigeria is missing their top defenders, they should be strong enough to keep the Black Stars from scoring.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaians will be without some key players, particularly upfront, including Kudus, Ayew, and Semenyo. Therefore, finding the net will be a challenge for them on Wednesday night.

Ghana vs Nigeria Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No

History of Low Scores

Even though low-scoring affairs are common with African internationals, occasional high-scoring surprises happen. However, given the teams’ status and neutral venue, we may not see more than two goals scored.

Three of the Super Eagles’ last four outings produced under 2.5 goals, while Ghana’s last three games saw more than two goals. However, that was with their strongest lineup, which will be absent on Wednesday night.

Éric Chelle’s team have a head-to-head record with Ghana, where three of their last five clashes ended with fewer than two goals.

Ghana vs Nigeria Betting Tip 2: Totals - Under 2.5 goals

Sealing the Deal

It is always difficult to select a winner when these teams play. They’re tough to separate, and there is some animosity between the two nations.

Although it is a friendly match on paper, there's a trophy on the line. Therefore, both sides will likely want another chance to cause trouble to each other.

However, Nigeria’s squad is slightly stronger than Ghana's ahead of this match. Based on that, and the fact that the Super Eagles are unbeaten in their last four meetings, Chelle’s charges could win and book their spot in the Unity Cup final.