Germany U21 vs France U21 predictions: Woltemade fires Germany to win

Get three Germany U21 vs France U21 predictions and betting tips from our football expert prior to the Euro U21 Championship semis on 25 June.

Our international football betting expert believes Germany’s in-form Nick Woltemade will give them the edge over the French in Kosice.

+

Best bets for Germany U21 vs France U21

Germany U21 to win at odds of 2.50 with Betway

2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) at odds of 2.15 with Betway

Nick Woltemade Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.25 with Betway

Germany should prevail over France 2-1 in an entertaining Euro U21 semi-final.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code.

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Germany U21 and France U21 will battle in the second Euro U21 Championship semi-final in Kosice on Wednesday evening. The winner will face either England or the Netherlands in the final.

Antonio Di Salvo’s German side were involved in one of the most enthralling fixtures of the entire tournament, beating Italy 3-2 in their quarter-final. All five goals arrived after the opening hour of play, and the tie entered extra time.

The game was eventually decided by Rohl’s 117th-minute winner against an Italian side that eventually finished with nine men. Germany have scored 11 goals in four games in the competition. Nick Woltemade particularly stood out, scoring almost half of those goals (5) in just three appearances.

The French U21 side also had to do things the hard way in their quarter-final, coming from behind twice to defeat the Danish U21s 3-2.

There’s a sense that France have slowly built their way into the tournament after a very lacklustre opening performance in their goalless draw with Portugal. Since then, they’ve scored ten goals in their last three games.

Probable Lineups for Germany U21 vs France U21

Germany U21 Expected Lineup: Atubolu; Collins, Brown, Rosenfelder, Arrey-Mbi, Gruda, Nebel, Martel, Reitz, Woltemade, Tresoldi

France U21 Expected Lineup: Restes; Doukoure, Merlin, Matsima, Lukeba, Agoume, Cisse, Lemarechal, Odobert, Lepenant, Tel

Germans to reach the final

Germany appear to be in better form coming into this semi-final tie. The Germans have been solid throughout the competition thus far. They even managed a 2-1 win over fellow semi-finalists – and potential finalists – England in the group stage.

The betting markets find it very difficult to split the two nations, but we’re going to side with Antonio Di Salvo’s men here.

Nick Woltemade has been the tournament’s leading light in front of goal, scoring five goals in three games. Nelson Weiper has also managed to score in two successive games, which added firepower to Di Salvo’s attack.

Germany U21 vs France U21 Bet 1: Germany U21 to win at odds of 2.50 with Betway

Expect second-half fireworks

Backing the second half to feature more goals than the first period at an odds-against price seems like the value play of our Germany U21 vs France U21 predictions.

All five goals in Germany’s quarter-final with Italy arrived after the 58th minute. Meanwhile, three of the five goals in France’s quarter-final against Denmark also came in the second 45.

With a place in the final at stake, we expect the opening exchanges to be fiercely contested before the game becomes more intense in the latter stages.

Germany U21 vs France U21 Bet 1: 2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) at odds of 2.15 with Betway

Woltemade still offers value

Nick Woltemade currently has a tournament strike rate of 1.67 goals per game, yet the betting markets still believe there’s less than a 50% chance of him scoring against the French.

We can currently back him to score any time at a probability of just 44.44%, which seems like pure value.

The VfB Stuttgart forward enjoyed a solid debut season in the German Bundesliga, scoring 12 in 28 appearances. His physicality and stature make him an even more formidable presence at U21 level.