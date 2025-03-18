Gambia vs Kenya Predictions: Gambia to Win with a Clean Sheet

We’ve got Gambia vs Kenya predictions for this key World Cup qualification match. Our expert predicts Gambia to win whilst also keeping a clean sheet.

+

Gambia vs Kenya Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Gambia vs Kenya

Gambia to score the first goal at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Both teams not to score at odds of 1.80 on Betway

Gambia to win at odds of 2.40 on Betway

Gambia are expected to beat Kenya 1-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Gambia have won just one of their four World Cup qualification Group F matches and sit fifth in the six-team group.

Their most recent outing in November saw Gambia beat Tunisia 1-0 away from home.

As for Kenya, they sit one place above Gambia in fourth place, having recorded one win and two draws in their four qualification games.

Kenya’s last fixture was a 1-0 loss to Zanzibar in what was a friendly game.

Probable Lineups for Gambia vs Kenya

Gambia Expected Lineup: Jarju, Ceesay, Colley, Njie, Touray, Adams, Barry, Barrow, Minteh, Sanyang, Ceesay

Kenya Expected Lineup: Bwire, Onyango, Anyembe, Omurwa, Ouma, Odada, Muchiri, Otieno, Ogam, Ayounga, Odihambo

Gambia to Open the Scoring

Gambia have opened the scoring in their last three matches. They are also known for netting in the first half as they have scored before the 45-minute mark in six of their last eight games.

The home side have scored more goals than Kenya so far in the qualifiers, having netted nine compared to Kenya’s seven in the same number of matches.

A key player for Gambia is Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, who has been in great form for the Seagulls in the Premier League.

So far, Minteh has scored two goals in as many games in the CAF World Cup qualifiers, so a quickfire goal from the young winger could be on the cards in this fixture.

Gambia vs Kenya Bet 1: Gambia to score the first goal at odds of 1.95 on Betway

A Clean Sheet for the Home Country

Both Gambia and Kenya’s recent fixtures have been low-scoring, with many games ending in clean sheets for the goalkeepers.

Gambia have kept a clean sheet in two of their last three games. They secured 1-0 victories over Tunisia and Madagascar in those matches.

It also works in the home side’s favour that Kenya have failed to find the net in three of their last five matches.

Kenya are also not particularly known for their goalscoring prowess, as they have only scored two or more goals twice over their last 10 games.

Considering Gambia’s recent positive defensive record and Kenya’s lack of goals lately, a clean sheet for the home team could prevail in this fixture.

Gambia vs Kenya Bet 2: Both Teams Not to Score at odds of 1.80 on Betway

Gambia to Register Another Win

Even though Gambia sit one place lower than Kenya in their qualifying group table, a win for the home side is a likely outcome in this fixture.

Gambia have secured two 1-0 victories in their last three games, whilst Kenya have struggled to claim wins.

The away team, who are now managed by former Blackburn and West Ham player Benni McCarthy, have only won one out of their last six games as they beat Tanzania in a friendly match.

In Kenya’s last eight competitive games, they have failed to win on seven out of eight occasions.

Gambia found their feet during the last international break in November. Given that Kenya haven’t won a competitive game since September, a home victory looks likely.