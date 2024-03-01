Fulham vs Brighton Prediction: Hosts to just about come out on top

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Saturday’s Premier League clash involving Fulham and Brighton.

Fulham should still be riding the wave of last weekend’s 97th-minute 2-1 win at Manchester United.

It certainly was a memorable one for the travelling fans after previously only winning once on the road. However, the result still left Fulham 12th on the log.

Fulham vs Brighton Betting Predictions

Double chance - Fulham/Draw @ 1.48 with Supabets

Both teams to score @ 1.52 with Supabets

Highest scoring half - 2nd Half @ 1.91 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Cottagers enter this weekend seven points behind Saturday’s opponents Brighton, who are five places ahead in seventh.

Qualification for the Europa Conference League is a possibility for Marco Silva’s men, especially if they can get a positive result at Craven Cottage against Brighton.

The visitors have had to deal with exiting the FA Cup during the week. They can be forgiven for it since their injury-laden squad meant they couldn’t field a full-strength team.

Roberto De Zerbi’s troops are still in contention for the Europa League but they have to deal with Roma later this month.

Brighton are four points worse off than they were at the same stage last season, posing a threat to their European qualification hopes via their league position.

A loss to Fulham on Saturday allows the chasing pack to gain significant ground on them, especially Chelsea who have a game in hand over everyone from seventh up to 12th.

An impressive streak

Fulham’s record against Brighton is quite impressive. The Cottagers are unbeaten in seven league meetings with the Seagulls (W3, D4).

The East Sussex outfit have found travelling to London troubling this season having yet to register a victory in the capital (L3, D2).

A number of first-team regulars will be missing for De Zerbi, including Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, Joao Pedro and Billy Gilmour.

Scotland midfielder Gilmour is serving a suspension and won’t make the trip to London. Fulham won last season’s corresponding fixture 2-1 and look set to continue their streak on Saturday.

Fulham vs Brighton Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Fulham/Draw @ 1.48 with Supabets

A game with goals

Brighton enjoy a record of having accumulated five results where they’ve scored at least four goals, only Arsenal (7) and Liverpool (6) have done it more.

De Zerbi’s attacking style of play usually leads to goals as they’ve netted 22 goals on the road in the league this term.

Crucially, they’ve conceded 25 times at an average of 1.92 goals per away game. Their last three games have involved more than two goals on the day.

Fulham, meanwhile, scored 23 goals in 13 games at Craven Cottage with both teams finding the net in each of their last four Premier League fixtures.

Fulham vs Brighton Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.52 with Supabets

Second half surge

Interestingly, both sides tend to come on strong after the break in the Premier League.

Fulham have scored 61% (14) of their goals in the second period of their matches on the banks of the Thames.

They’ve also shipped 60% (9) of their conceded goals after the break. Brighton’s record is similar in that they have struck 64% (14) of their away goals during the second half.

With so much at stake in the Premier League, these two could push hard for a positive result in the second stanza, which should be thrilling to watch.