Free Spins Bonus | Top South African Casinos Bonuses - February 2024

Welcome to our review of 2024's top free spins bonus casinos in South Africa.

In this betting guide, we will analyse the best free spins bonuses as we equip you to navigate casinos in South Africa.

Best Free Spins Bonuses in South Africa

In our quest to find the top free spins offers in South Africa for 2024, we've thoroughly evaluated numerous promotions including free spins:

Bookmakers like Betfred, Betway and Gbets did not make the cut as they had no free spin bonuses. We will let you know if this changes in the future.

Comparison of the Top 3 Free Spins Bonuses in South Africa

There are several operators in South Africa offering free spins. Knowing this, we have done the research for the free spins bonuses currently available. Here are the informations you need to make the best choice:

Free Spins Bonuses Details Hollywoodbets Bonus Description: R25 Sign Up Bonus + 50 FREE Spins Deposit: N/A Payout Speed: 24 hours Eligible Games: Hot Hot Hollywoodbets, Lucky Durian, and Rainbow Mania. 10bet Bonus Description: 100% up to R3,000 Games Bonus + 50 Free Spins Deposit: R50 Payout Speed: 24 hours Eligible Games: Tut's Twister Fafabet Bonus Description: R25 No Deposit + 50 Free Spins + Match Up to R7,000 Deposit: R25 Payout Speed: as soon as wagering requirements are met Eligible Games: Gems, Sweet Bonanza

The Free Spins Bonus of the Month

South Africa has several free spin bonuses. However, Fafabet is in the top spot with a very interesting exclusive offer.

The online bookmaker offers new players a R25 registration bonus and a complimentary 50 free spins PLUS a match up to R,7000 on your first deposit. This offer is one of the few that allow you to both have a R25 Free Bet for betting on sports, plus 50 free spins for the casino games, AND another 1st deposit match.

Finally, when claiming this bonus, review the Fafabet terms and conditions and ensure you understand its wagering requirements.

What Is a Free Spins Casino Bonus?

Free spins are promotional offers that online casinos put out to invite new players to their betting platform. These bonuses also assist casinos in touting their online platforms and keeping existing customers.

This type of bonus is risk-free and grants players a specified number of spins on slot games. It is risk-free because players do not need to wager their own money. Instead, the casino covers the associated costs for your games.

Again, free spin bonuses come in various forms. Some casinos include it in their welcome package for new sign-ups. Still yet, others offer it as a loyalty reward for existing players.

A prominent feature of the free spin casino bonus is that they can be game-specific – you can only use them for specific games. For example, Lulabet offers players 25 free spins to play Starburst. This means the free spins will not work for any other casino game.

On other occasions, these bonuses can be available across the casino's various slots. A notable example is Hollywoodbets’ offer; it allows gamblers to play Hot Hot Hollywoodbets, Lucky Durian, and Rainbow Mania.

The casino usually predetermines the value of each spin in the bonus and can vary from one promotion to another. Casinos typically add your winnings to your betting account as bonus funds.

Finally, you can use your winnings to play other games or withdraw them subject to the casino's wagering requirements.

Different Types of Free Spin Bonuses

This section of our online casino review puts a magnifying lens on the various free spin types that bettors can encounter. Our research team highlights them below.

1. Free Spins Deposit Bonus

A free spins deposit bonus is a casino offer requiring players to make a qualifying deposit to claim it. Sportsbooks often offer this as a welcome bonus to new users. Sometimes, they also use it to encourage further participation from existing users.

Perks of the free spins deposit bonus include more free spins and access to newer or more popular slot games. However, these bonuses also often come with high wagering requirements and might be unsuitable for gamblers looking to play for free.

🌟 Our suggestion

For instance, users can claim the Lulabet casino free spins by depositing R50 or more. When you deposit at least R50, Lulabet gives you a 25 free spins bonus. You can use these free spins to play the week’s featured game at Lulabet (the Starburst game).

Bettors whose deposits are less than R50 will not qualify for the operator’s bonus.

2. Free Spins No Deposit Bonus

These are also free spin bonuses. A significant distinction from the previous offer is that players do not need to deposit funds to claim it. Notably, casinos offer this bonus primarily to attract new sign-ups.

🌟 Our suggestion

One of the top casinos that offer the free spins no deposit bonus is Hollywoodbets. For example, the operator gives R25 and 50 free spins to bettors who sign up on its online platform. New clients can use these free spins to play Hot Hot Hollywoodbets, Lucky Durian or Rainbow Mania.

A pro of this offer is that players do not have to add funds to their account to use it. Furthermore, gamers can use bonuses gotten from these free spins to explore and try other casino games.

Despite these, casino free spins that require no deposits often have stringent wagering requirements. They also frequently offer a limited selection of games to players.

1. How Do Free Spins No Deposit Bonus Work?

Free spins no deposit no wagering South Africa bonuses are a straightforward and player-friendly offering from online casinos. The bonus works this way:

A bettor creates an account with a casino offering a free spin no deposit bonus and fulfils all verification requirements. Upon sign-up, the casino gives the bettor a specific number of free spins to play certain slot games. Notably, the casino gives this to players before and without them making any deposit. The operator adds your winnings to your bonus account. You can bet further with it or cash out subject to the wagering requirements.

b. Typical Wagering Requirements for No Deposit Free Spins?

Wagering requirements are critical to the terms and conditions of no deposit free spins bonuses. They dictate how many times a player must wager the winnings from their free spins before they can withdraw them as cash.

In the previous example, we used Hollywoodbets’ offer. We will again continue with the same offer. Hollywoodbets’ free spins come with a 5x wagering requirement. If a player wins R50, they would need to wager R250 (R50 x 5). Note that you must wager this R250 within the eligible games to qualify to withdraw it as cash.

c. How Do I Choose the Right Free Spins with No Deposit Bonus?

There are several factors to consider before deciding which free spin with no deposit bonus is right for you. The analysis we made revealed these are the most crucial factors:

Examine the wagering requirements closely; lower wagering requirements mean easier access to withdraw your potential winnings. Look at the eligible games for the free spins. Do you like them? Consider the validity period of the bonus. Pay attention to the maximum win limit. Some casinos have a winning cap. Always go for licensed, secure and reputable sportsbooks.

3. VIP/Loyalty Bonuses

Some casinos also give out VIP or loyalty bonuses to players in their loyalty programs. These bonuses are a way to thank loyal players for their continued patronage. One of these is the free spins on popular slots.

As players interact more with the casino, the bookmaker awards them points. Once these points accumulate to a certain threshold, they can exchange them for bonuses such as free spins.

For example, a bookmaker can celebrate a client’s birthday by giving them a complimentary 25 free spins on their favourite slot game. They could also award players a cashback free spin bonus for reaching a new level within the VIP program.

Such VIP bonuses are more personalised offers and usually have better terms than the no deposit free spins. However, a downside of this bonus is that it takes a vast amount of time to achieve such high status.

4. Reload Bonuses

These are offered to existing players when they add funds to their casino account after their initial deposit. Reload free spins exist to encourage players’ continued interaction at the casino.

The reload bonus differs in frequency and size depending on a player’s activity level. This bonus serves to keep bettors depositing and playing the casino games.

One of the main benefits of reload bonuses is that they help players to keep their accounts active. These free spin bonuses could also have herculean wagering conditions.

🌟 Our suggestion

Betfred offers one such reload bonus. The Betfred casino offers players a weekly midweek deposit bonus of up to 200 spins. Players can claim this bonus by depositing between R50 and R5,000 and betting an amount that matches their deposit. Notably, other T&Cs apply.

5. Referral B onuses

Referrals offer a win-win for both the referring player and the new sign-up. Casinos offer these bonuses so players can invite their friends to join the platform.

🌟 Our suggestion

Hollywoodbets has a referral bonus of R50 in its promotions lineup. The online casino gives bettors an opportunity to invite their friends to the gaming platform. For successful referrals, the operator adds the R50 bonus to your account and a R25 sign-up bonus to your friend’s account. You can read the bonus terms and conditions on the Hollywoodbets’ platform.

Once the referred friend signs up and makes a qualifying deposit, the bookmaker gives both players free spins. This is a socially induced bonus for those who help expand the casino's community.

Some players might however be unable to claim this bonus due to their inability to convince others.

6. No Wagering Bonuses

This is a pretty unusual bonus type with no wagering requirements. The implication is that whatever the player gets is theirs to keep. It’s worth pointing out that this bonus is rare and seldom fielded by bookmakers.

No wagering free spin bonuses are transparent and straightforward. Players can directly withdraw winnings without navigating complex wagering requirements.

A drawback of this bonus is that the number of free spins is much lower than other free spins. Also, they are less frequent and are often tied to specific slot games. Notably, no top casino in South Africa offers free spins no deposit bonuses, with no wagering requirements.

For instance, a bookmaker can offer daily free spins bonuses. They can give this as 5 free spins each day on a specific slot game for a week. Such offers encourage daily visits to the casino and players have an opportunity to withdraw their winnings.

How to Claim a Free Spins Bonus?

Gamblers can simply claim the casino games' free spins by following the steps listed below:

Research your preferred bonus type. Open a betting account with a casino that is offering the bonus you identified. The operator automatically adds the bonus to your account for free spins requiring no deposit. You will, however, have to make a qualifying deposit to claim the deposit for the bonus. Having received the free spins, use them in the casino for the attached game.

Note that each casino and bonus offer varies. For example, while one bookmaker requires that you enter a promo code during registration to claim them, some do not. Always read the terms and conditions of the bonus to have a precise understanding.

What to Look for When Choosing a Casino Free Spins Bonus

In choosing a casino free spins bonus, bettors will need to pay attention to the following prominent elements.

1. Terms and Conditions

These are the rules and regulations that govern free spins. The T&Cs highlight the rights and duties of both the player and the casino.

They typically include how to use the bonus, bonus restrictions, and convert bonus winnings into withdrawable cash. This is arguably the most important element to pay attention to.

2. Wagering Requirements

This follows the T&Cs very closely. The wagering requirements iterate how much you must bet before you can withdraw winnings from the free spins.

This is expressed as a multiple (e.g., 30x), indicating that you must wager the winnings thirty times. The wagering requirements indicate how much you need to wager before you can claim your free spins winnings. Ultimately, this helps players to determine the actual value of a bonus.

3. Winning Limit

The casino sets this limit on the amount you can get from your free spins. Any potential winnings above this cap are usually forfeited as they are non-withdrawable. This is a key indicator as it lets you know the maximum potential winning the casino will allow you to cash out.

4. Time Limits

This applies to time-limited bonuses. Players must use their free spins and, in many cases, meet the wagering requirements before the expiry of the bonus.

Players who do not meet this constraint will forfeit their free spins and the winnings accrued. This could help you time your bonus activation to when you can use it without disruption.

5. Deposit Requirements

Check if it’s a deposit or free casino no deposit bonus. If it’s a deposit bonus, you need to know how much you need to deposit to qualify for this offer. This strictly applies to deposit bonuses and distinguishes the no deposit and deposit-required bonuses.

6. Game Limitations

Check what specific slot games you can use the free spins on. If they are games you are not interested in, then you can simply walk away. If they are your favourites, then you can go ahead and claim them.

7. Bonus Codes

Finally, you want to verify if you need a promo code to claim the free spins. Most of the time, users have to input the bonus code in the provided field during registration.

If so, ensure you use the code as the casino instructs. Notwithstanding, not all offers require you to enter a bonus code to claim.

Key Terms and Conditions of Free Spins Bonuses

After completing the registration process for your chosen online casino, pay attention to the T&Cs. Based on our evaluation, here are the general terms to look out for.

Must be 18 years or older to participate.

FICA-verified accounts only.

Minimum deposit (for deposit bonuses).

Free spins are available on specified games only.

Wagering requirements must be met to withdraw winnings.

Winning caps may apply.

Time limits may apply.

Apply bonus codes when needed.

One offer per player, household, IP address, and device.

General casino terms and conditions apply.

Thus, our investigations allow you to make an informed decision regarding which casino to choose.

Top Slots for Playing Free Spins

We took a survey of several bookmakers in South Africa. Based on our research, here are the top slots where you can claim free spins.

Queen of Fire. Starburst. Floating Dragon. Book of Dead. Gonzo's Quest. Mega Moolah. Twin Spin. Immortal Romance. Dead or Alive 2. Thunderstruck II.

Some online casinos featured in this review also offer free spins on these top slot games.

Our suggestion

The best operator to play slots in South Africa is Hollywoodbets. Hollywoodbets offers a diverse range of slot games, including popular titles and exclusive games.

Additionally, they have a remarkable free spins bonus and a user-friendly platform. Overall, we rate the Hollywoodbets casino highly as it provides an excellent gaming experience.

How We Rate Casinos with Free Spin Bonuses

We considered several factors in curating and ranking the bookmakers in this review. Based on our expert opinion, these are the foremost ones.

1. Bonus

This is a decisive factor we considered when rating the casinos. Players tend to view and assess operators who offer more value in high esteem than those who provide lesser bonuses.

2. Validity

We also took into account the validity period for the free spins. We ranked casinos that provide players with ample time to use their free spins higher.

3. Wagering Requirements

Another pivotal factor we used in our rating is wagering requirements. Casinos that had fair and reasonable wagering conditions were preferred to the alternative.

4. Game Selection

The selection of games available for free spins is another essential criterion. We highly recommend those casinos that offer vast, popular, and engaging slots.

5. User Experience

We considered this factor even though it does not directly affect the operator’s offering. Aesthetics is also a vital aspect of the betting experience, and a casino is as good as it looks.

6. Reputation

Reputation is everything in the betting industry. People only explore casinos that they perceive as trustworthy. A simple proof of this is if the bookmaker has a licence. We rated only bookmakers with valid licence to operate in South Africa.

7. Payment Options

Another factor that influenced our rating is the payment setup available in the casinos. We esteemed casinos that support multiple deposit and withdrawal options.

Free Spins Bonuses - Our FAQs

We close this free spins bonus casino review by answering common questions. You can find them below.

Free spins bonus no deposit vs free spins with deposit - which one to choose?

This depends on your preference. Free spins bonus no deposit usually requires no deposits; however, they have much higher wagering requirements. Free spins with a deposit usually require a qualifying deposit to claim it and have much lesser wagering requirements.

Free Spins vs Bonus Spins: What’s the difference?

Bonus spins are used to refer to free spin offers that require players to claim it by making a deposit. On the other hand, free spins refer to free spin offers that require no deposit on your part.

How to find new casinos that offer free spins?

Check our review regularly for the most up-to-date information about casinos offering free spins.

What are the free spins no deposit no wagering SA?

These are free spins that require no deposit and have no casino wagering requirements in South Africa. They are, however, scarce to come by.

How to calculate the value of free spins?

You can calculate the value of free spins by multiplying the number of spins by the cost per spin. In doing that, the price per spin is the amount the casino wagers on each spin. For example, a casino gives you 50 spins worth 0.1c per spin. The value of the spin is the product of 50 and 0.1; that’s R5.

Are free spins better than free cash?

Bonuses are generally preferred because they allow bettors a greater latitude in choosing a casino game to play. Free spins, on the other hand, are often restricted to specific games.

Are free spins available on mobile?

Yes, players can claim free spins for casinos that have mobile apps. They can also claim it on the mobile version of the bookmaker’s site.

Do all online casinos offer free spins?

No, not all casinos offer free spins to bettors. For example, Betway and Betfred currently offer no free spin bonuses on their platforms.

Do I need to use a bonus code to claim free spins?

Not necessarily. Bettors only require a bonus code to claim free spins where the bookmaker provides one. However, for free spin bonuses that require no bonus codes, bettors can claim by following the bonus terms and conditions.

Can I win real money with free spins?

Yes, bettors can sometimes get real money while using free spins. This must, however, be subject to the casino’s wagering requirement and the bookmaker’s terms and conditions.