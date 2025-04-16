Frankfurt vs Tottenham Predictions: Frankfurt Reach the Semis

We’ve got Frankfurt vs Tottenham predictions for this Europa League quarter-final clash. Our expert predicts Frankfurt will surprise Spurs.

Frankfurt vs Tottenham Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Frankfurt vs Tottenham

Frankfurt to qualify at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Second half most goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Anytime score: 1-0 Frankfurt at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Frankfurt are expected to beat Tottenham 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Frankfurt and Tottenham quickly shift focus from domestic football to the Europa League quarter-finals.

There’s nothing to separate the pair after the first leg. A 1-1 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium leaves the tie all to play for.

Embroiled in a battle for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga, Frankfurt are fighting on two fronts. They won this competition in 2021/22 but have struggled in Europe since. Their last two European campaigns saw them eliminated in the Round of 16.

Tottenham’s only chance to qualify for European football next season is by winning this competition. Their Premier League campaign has been disastrous, and Ange Postecoglou is under immense pressure. Living up to his promise of second-season silverware could be the only way he keeps his job.

Probable Lineups for Frankfurt vs Tottenham:

Frankfurt Expected Lineup: Santos, Kristensen, Koch, Tuta, Theate, Larsson, Skhiri, Bahoya, Gotze, Brown, Ekitike

Tottenham Expected Lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Maddison, Son, Solanke, Kulusevski

Frankfurt Advance to the Last Four

You’d have to go all the way back to March 2020 for the last time Frankfurt lost a Europa League home game. That means Spurs have a tough task ahead if they’re to eliminate the German side from the competition.

Frankfurt have won their last four home games in this competition. The last one was against Ajax. Interestingly, Ajax are the only side in that winning run who have a higher UEFA coefficient than Spurs. This will be a tough challenge for Frankfurt.

Backing them to qualify rather than secure a win inside 90 minutes is a much safer option. Those feeling bold can get a nice price on a 90-minute Frankfurt win, however.

Frankfurt have been beaten only once at home by English opposition. However, they only won three of those games. That again makes the ‘to qualify’ bet a safer choice.

Notably, Tottenham have lost all five of their previous UEFA competition ties when drawing the first leg at home.

Frankfurt vs Tottenham Bet 1: Frankfurt to qualify at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Second-Half Drama in Frankfurt

Frankfurt’s Europa League home games often come to life after the break. Six of the last seven home goals they’ve conceded in this competition came after the break.

In contrast, they’ve scored after the break in seven of their last nine Europa League home games. The second half has been the highest-scoring in all five of their home games in the competition this season.

The second half has been the highest-scoring in four of Spurs’ last six Europa League outings. Both goals in the first leg were scored before the break. Things could be much different on Frankfurt’s turf, however.

For those seeking a slightly safer option, backing second-half action might be the way to go. None of Frankfurt’s last 12 home games in all competitions saw a scoreless second half.

Frankfurt vs Tottenham Bet 2: Second half most goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Frankfurt to Strike First

The first goal in this second leg could be crucial in deciding the winner of the tie. Frankfurt have scored first in their last seven Europa League home games. They also netted first in the opening leg.

Frankfurt haven’t lost a Europa League game in which they scored first since October 2006. Their ability to take the lead early has been a huge advantage.

In contrast, Tottenham have conceded first in four of their last five games. The only team they didn’t do so against was bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

Frankfurt are prolific first goalscorers too. Only Bayern Munich and Leverkusen have scored first more often than Frankfurt (19) in the Bundesliga this season. They’ve converted 14 of those games into wins, securing eight wins from 10 such games at home.