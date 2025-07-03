Fluminense vs Al-Hilal predictions: Who to back for semi-final spot?

We have our Fluminense vs Al-Hilal predictions for Friday, 4 July as they compete for a semi-final place in the Club World Cup knockouts.

A cagey affair is expected in this one, but Al-Hilal could narrowly win in Orlando. Moreover, we may see extra time here.

Best bets for Fluminense vs Al-Hilal

We expect a 1-1 draw, with Al-Hilal to triumph over Fluminense in extra time.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Both Fluminense and Al-Hilal are performing better than expected at the Club World Cup, having upset the odds in the Round of 16. The Brazilians have secured an impressive 2-0 victory against Inter Milan in Charlotte, while the Saudis saw off Manchester City in Orlando. Therefore, they will fancy their chances of going further.

Tricolor are unbeaten in 10 games, while Al-Za'eem haven’t lost in nine. One of those runs will end this week. Nonetheless, both of them have made significant progress in the tournament. The former is strong defensively, and the latter scores plenty, so it’ll be interesting to see which side will come out on top.

Probable lineups for Fluminense vs Al-Hilal

Fluminense expected lineup: Fabio, Ignacio, Silva, Freytes, Xavier, Martinelli, Hercules, Nonato, Rene, Arias, Cano

Al-Hilal expected lineup: Bounou, Koulibaly, Neves, Lodi, Cancelo, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Harbi, Malcom, Marcos Leonardo

The Middle East’s last hope

Al-Hilal have proven themselves in the USA. A draw with Real Madrid set the tone for the tournament, and they proved that it wasn’t a lucky outcome by avoiding defeat against RB Salzburg. However, their win against Manchester City has been their biggest achievement.

Of course, they’ve spent money to get to this point, but they’ve also utilised plenty of Saudi Arabian players. Simone Inzaghi has already made a big impact and used eight Saudi players in the victory over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Meanwhile, the Blue Waves face a tough opponent in Fluzao, who have kept five clean sheets in their last six matches. They have players to cause problems with Malcom and Marcos Leonard in their lineup. However, can they do what Inter and Dortmund couldn’t, and score? It might take them a while, but they will succeed.

Both teams tend to score

Fluminense have scored six, while Al-Hillal have scored seven goals at the Club World Cup. While the group stages haven’t seen plenty of goals, the Brazilians' two goals against Inter and the Saudis' four goals against City were impressive offensive performances. Both sides have proven that they can overcome some of Europe’s elite.

Renato Gaucho has transformed his side into one that’s difficult to beat and even net against. Only two teams have scored over two goals against them in the last 14 games, and only one managed to beat them. Therefore, Inzaghi’s men will be very confident after their impressive performance in the Round of 16.

Additionally, nine of Hilal’s last 15 matches have seen both teams score, while it’s happened in six of Flu’s last 13 fixtures. We expect a tightly-fought contest in Florida, which will see both teams find the back of the net.

A prolific Brazilian

Although Marcos Leonard has recently celebrated his 22nd birthday, he's already made a name for himself. The former Santos attacker joined the Saudis from Benfica last year, and wasted no time as he picked up 32 goals and assists across 42 matches. Four of them came in his four games in the USA.

His brace helped shock City. On top of that, he’s continued his excellent form from before his injury in April. Matheus Martinelli is an injury doubt for the Brazilians, and his absence would benefit Leonard and Hilal. However, his replacement against Nerazzurri, Hercules, was able to get on the scoresheet.

Leonardo is considered the most likely scorer at Camping World Stadium, and with good reason. Whoever is tasked with keeping him at bay in Orlando will face a difficult challenge.