Everton vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Villa to add to Everton’s woes

Discover our predictions and tips on Everton’s Premier League date with Aston Villa on Sunday, including 22.00 odds for a halftime/full-time result.

After playing nine times in just over a month, Everton enjoyed a 10-day break and must now entertain high-flying Aston Villa at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Toffees fought hard for their goalless draw in the FA Cup against Crystal Palace but it stretched their winless streak to four matches, after losing three in a row in the Premier League.

It leaves them flirting with the relegation zone, just a point above Luton Town in 18th.

Everton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Sean Dyche will want his troops to rediscover their early December form when they won four in a row, including wins against Chelsea and Newcastle.

Villa are just three points behind log-leaders Liverpool and a win at Goodison will ensure the rest of the division takes them seriously as potential title challengers.

Under Unai Emery, the Villans have amassed 85 points in the last calendar year with only Manchester City winning more (93).

His men will want to kick off their 2024 Premier League campaign in style.

Historically goal-rich fixture

Unusually, Everton’s home form is poorer compared to their away form. They’ve scored just 11 goals in 10 fixtures and bagged 10 points at Goodison.

Dominique Calvert-Lewin’s red card being overturned is excellent news as he will be available for Sunday.

Crucially, the English striker scored the winner when these two met in the Carabao Cup back in September last year.

Aston Villa’s away form has been poor, scoring 14 goals in their 10 games at an average of 1.4 goals per game.

However, in the last 28 matches between these two, 18 saw both sides score on the day.

Everton vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.69 with Supabets

No glove laid since 2019

Emery has struggled to get his team playing to his tune on their travels this season.

They’ve won 40% of their away league fixtures but have lost an equal amount, demonstrating their awkwardness when they’re not at Villa Park.

However, Everton have failed to beat the visitors since their return to the Premier League in 2019.

They’ve met nine times since then in the league and the Toffees could only manage two points from a possible 27, losing the last five on the bounce.

Everton vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Aston Villa to win @ 2.42 with Supabets

A knack for leaving it late

Villa typically start slowly and allow their opponents to get the better of them early on.

They’ve conceded first in 70% of their away matches, going into the break on the losing end in four of their 10 games.

The Toffees will love this since they scored first in half of their home games and took the lead at halftime in 30% of their league fixtures.

The Lions have also scored seven goals in the 89th minute or later this term, a record they share with Liverpool.

With their backs against the wall at halftime, the visitors will keep knocking on the Everton door until it’s opened.