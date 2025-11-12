England vs Serbia predictions: Kane to fire Three Lions to another win

Our betting expert expects a solid home win, with England skipper Harry Kane adding to his impressive international goal tally.

+

Best bets for England vs Serbia

Both teams to score - No at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Harry Kane to score anytime at odds of 1.80 on Betway

1st half - England to win at odds of 1.73 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - England 2-0 Serbia

Goalscorers prediction - England: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham

England sealed their place at the 2026 World Cup with a 5-0 victory in Latvia in October. They’ve got a 100% record in this group, having won all six matches so far.

Thomas Tuchel is approaching one year in his role as the Three Lions’ boss. A 5-0 victory in the reverse fixture against Serbia goes down as his most significant win to date.

That loss, combined with a damaging 1-0 home defeat to Albania in October, sparked the dismissal of Serbia boss Dragan Stojkovic. They head into this game only third in Group A. The visitors may need a result to stay in the hunt for second place.

Probable lineups for England vs Serbia

England expected lineup: Pickford, Burn, Stones, Konsa, James, Anderson, Rice, Eze, Bellingham, Saka, Kane

Serbia expected lineup: Petrovic, Terzic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Mimovic, Gudelj, Lukic, Zivkovic, Samardzic, Kostic, Vlahovic

Goal fest unlikely

Serbia’s new boss is Veljko Paunovic, who was recently dismissed by Real Oviedo, despite guiding the Spanish club to promotion last season. He favoured a relatively conservative style of play in that role. That suggests he’s highly unlikely to come to Wembley with anything other than a defensive mindset.

England are yet to concede a goal in 540 minutes of football in this group. Only one of their last 10 matches overall has seen both teams score. Those trends are likely to continue here.

Serbia are expected to play for the point that would give them a shot at second place on the final matchday. Only one of their last seven matches has seen both teams score.

England vs Serbia Bet 1: Both teams to score - No at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Kane to add to his England tally

Although qualification has been secured, England are still expected to name a strong lineup. That’s almost certain to include captain Harry Kane, England’s record goalscorer. The 32-year-old has netted 76 times in 110 international appearances.

He’s averaging one goal and 4.3 shots per game this qualifying campaign. Kane has also been in exceptional form in the Bundesliga this term. The ex-Spurs striker has scored 13 goals at a strike rate of one every 61 minutes in the German top flight.

With 10 goals in his last 10 games for club and country, Kane is an almost unstoppable force. With the likes of Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham hitting form, he’ll be supported by top-quality teammates. The England skipper is good value to score anytime with an implied probability of 55.6%.

England vs Serbia Bet 2: Harry Kane to score anytime at odds of 1.80 on Betway

Hosts to start brightly

Although it was touted as their toughest test in this group, England swiftly took control of the reverse fixture in Belgrade. Goals from Kane and Noni Madueke put them 2-0 up by the 35th minute. They were also 3-0 up by half-time in Latvia last time out.

They have been ahead at the interval in five of England’s six matches in this qualifying group. It also took the Three Lions only 20 minutes to race into a 3-0 lead against Wales in a friendly match in October.

Tuchel appears keen for his team to play with intensity from the first whistle. The German wants the standards to remain high in the final few matches before the World Cup.

Therefore, a strong first-half showing seems likely from the hosts. If any complacency is going to creep in, it may come following a few changes after the break or on Sunday in Albania.