Egypt vs DR Congo Predictions and Betting Tips: Egypt to qualify on penalties

We share our predictions and tips for the crucial AFCON round of 16 tie between Egypt and DR Congo, including 4.60 odds on a penalty shootout.

+

It’s been an underwhelming campaign for Egypt at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, but three draws were enough to see them through to the round of 16.

Next up for the Pharaohs is the unpredictable DR Congo on Sunday night at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pédro.

Egypt were on a run of three wins before the tournament and have struggled to get over the line in Ivory Coast.

Egypt vs DR Congo Betting Tips

Double chance - Egypt/ Draw @ 1.24 with Supabets

Egypt to score more than 1.5 goals @ 2.60 with Supabets

Penalty shootout - Yes @ 4.60 with Supabets

All odds courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The absence of Mohamed Salah and goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy is a big loss for the seven-time champions but will give DR Congo a boost of confidence.

DR Congo will want to make up for missing out on the last tournament by getting as far as possible in this year’s competition.

However, Sebastien Desabre’s side haven’t won an international in their last six attempts and must perform beyond their usual selves to get past Egypt.

Little to choose between them

Egypt are on a run of just one loss in their previous 10 internationals, winning 50% of those fixtures (D4).

All three of their AFCON group games ended 2-2 and they’re missing crucial players going into this knockout game.

Crucially, the Pharaohs have met the Leopards eight times, winning on six occasions.

It doesn’t do DR Congo any favours that they last faced each other at the 2019 AFCON where the Egyptians won 2-0.

Given their recent form and their history with one another, this round of 16 game could lean toward Rui Vitoria’s troops.

Egypt vs DR Congo Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Egypt/ Draw @ 1.24 with Supabets

Goal happy

Even without their talisman Salah, Egypt have managed to find the back of the net with regularity.

They surrendered a lead twice the last time out against Cape Verde but displayed their resilience when they came back from behind twice against Ghana.

Egypt have scored a minimum of two goals in each of their last six internationals and with the likes of Trezeguet and Mostafa Mohamed leading their attack, there could be more goals for the Pharaohs.

Egypt vs DR Congo Betting Tip 2: Egypt to score more than 1.5 goals @ 2.60 with Supabets

A history of penalty shootouts

Egypt and DR Congo’s last three games have ended in draws and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it happened again on Sunday, especially with so much at stake.

It’s interesting that three of Egypt’s knockout phase fixtures in the 2021 AFCON ended in draws.

Their round of 16, semi-final and final ended goalless in regulation time.

Each of these games went to penalties, which they won, apart from the one that mattered, the final against Senegal.