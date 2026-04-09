Durban City vs Magesi predictions: New boys to hunt down visitors

Our betting expert expects the hosts to continue their excellent form at the Chatsworth Stadium and to condemn Magesi into the relegation fight.

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Best bets for Durban City vs Magesi

BTTS - No at odds of 1.44 on Betway

1x2 - Durban City at odds of 2.39 on Betway

Winning margin - Durban City to win by one goal at odds of 3.85 on Betway

Durban City should win 1-0 against Magesi.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Durban City have certainly impressed football fans and pundits alike after their promotion from the National First Division. In their first Premier Soccer League season, they find themselves in sixth place after eight games, just eight points off the summit.

Gavin Hunt has worked wonders with the KZN-based outfit, drawing comparisons to Gordon Igesund’s impact with a team from Chatsworth. The Citizens secured a point on the road to Stellenbosch on Heritage Day, which means they’ve only lost two of their opening eight matches.

They entertain Magesi this weekend, who are in their second term in South Africa’s top flight. However, the visitors are struggling to find a decent run of form. They enter this gameweek 13th on the log and just a point better than the relegation spots.

John Maduka has a big job on his hands if he’s to get his side away from the danger zone. A defeat to another KZN team in the form of Richards Bay during the week condemned them to their fourth loss of the season (50%).

Probable lineups for Durban City vs Magesi

Durban City expected lineup: Keet, Gcaba, Ncanana, Mkhize, Mashego, Maseko, Poggenpoel, Jodwana, Domingo, Koapeng, Mokoena

Magesi expected lineup: Chipezeze, Abrahams, Mokone, Buthelezi, Mashigo, Masegela, Matima, Mtshali, Makhubu, Mosadi, Sibanyoni

Home fortress meets Magesi’s away woes

Durban City’s strength has undoubtedly been at home, especially in defence. The home side have only conceded once in their backyard, a record they share with only Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and fellow Durbanites, Amazulu.

Only a quarter of all their PSL fixtures produced goals at both ends, which is worrying for Magesi. The visitors’ main weaknesses are on their travels, as they’ve failed to score in 75% of their away dates this season.

Both teams scored in 25% of their league games on the road, which suggests they could be deprived of a goal on Saturday night. Hunt’s men have kept clean sheets in 67% of their home fixtures, so it’s not far-fetched to assume both teams won’t score here.

Durban City vs Magesi Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.44 on Betway

A new chapter in the making

Although Dikwena tša Meetse, or the Water Crocodiles in English, are now more experienced in the division, they’ve been in poor form this term. They go into this game with just one win across their last five league outings (L3, D1).

Additionally, they’ve yet to register an away win, while the Durbanites are yet to taste defeat across their three home league fixtures. Hunt’s charges won two of their three games at the Chatsworth Stadium, so another three points wouldn’t be surprising.

Considering that this is the first PSL meeting between the two, a new chapter in their rivalry is set to be written. Their previous meetings took place in the National First Division. In both matches, it was the away team that emerged victorious.

Durban City vs Magesi Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Durban City at odds of 2.39 on Betway

A narrow edge for Durban City

Durban City average 1.33 goals per game at home, while Magesi concede an average of 1.50 goals on the road. It’s an indication that there may not be a goal-fest waiting to happen on Saturday.

The hosts could just edge this one by a single goal, just as they’ve done in 50% of their home victories in the league. Additionally, Magesi have lost three games away from home this season, and two of them were by a one-goal margin.