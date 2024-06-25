Czech Republic vs Turkiye Predictions: Turkiye to win, Guler to score

Our football betting expert brings you their Czech Republic vs Turkiye predictions ahead of their final group game of Euro 2024 at 9 pm on Wednesday.

Czech Republic vs Turkiye Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Czech Republic vs Turkiye

Turkiye Victory with odds of @ 2.75 on 10bet , equating to a 58% chance for Turkiye to win.

, equating to a 58% chance for Turkiye to win. Arda Guler to score with odds of @ 3.45 on 10bet , indicating a 29% chance for the Real Madrid player to score.

, indicating a 29% chance for the Real Madrid player to score. Over 2.5 goals with odds of @ 1.75 on 10bet, representing a 57% chance for there to be at least three goals in the match.

Turkiye should beat Czech Republic 2-1 in this crucial clash.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Turkiye plan to bounce back from their demolition at the hands of Portugal. They were put to the sword by Roberto Martinez’s stars, with the player ratings for one of the tournament favourites now available.

The Czech Republic took a shock lead against Portugal thanks to a superb strike from Lukas Provod in their first match, but they have fallen short of expectations since then. They wound up losing that first game against Roberto Martinez’s side, but the failure to win their second match against Georgia is where the real problem lies.

The Czechs were on a five-match winning streak coming into the tournament. After picking up just one point from their opening two matches of Euro 2024, they now need a win against Turkiye to guarantee a place in the last 16.

The three points Turkiye picked up in their opening match against Georgia mean a draw here would be enough for them to secure 2nd place. The Turks have already drastically outperformed their dire showing at Euro 2021, but will want to cement their place in the knockout stages.

Vincenzo Montella hasn’t been in the job for very long. The defeat against Portugal at the weekend was just his 10th in charge. Results have been mixed since he took his place in the hot seat, but this match will ultimately define whether his tenure thus far has been a success.

Probable Lineups for Czech Republic vs Turkiye

The probable lineup for Czech Republic in the "system of play."

Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Jurasek; Barak, Cerny, Schick

The probable lineup for Turkiye in the "system of play."

Gunok; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhangolu, Ayhan, Kokcu; Guler, Akturkoglu, Yilmaz

Turkiye To Continue Winning Run Over the Czechs

A point would be enough for Turkiye to secure a place in the knockout stages. The Czech Republic need to win and their willingness to commit bodies forward should mean they are vulnerable to Turkiye’s breakaway.

Turkiye’s win over Georgia was their only success in their last seven matches, but they have faced some difficult tests over that period. They squared off with the likes of Portugal, Italy and Austria.

They created some decent chances as they succumbed to defeat against Portugal and will be confident of faring better in this clash. Turkiye have won their last three head-to-heads against the Czech Republic, conceding just one in the process.

Czech Republic vs Turkiye Bet 1: Turkiye Victory @ 2.75 with 10bet

Guler is the Difference Maker

Although Arda Guler’s opportunities at Real Madrid have been limited this season, he has shone when given the chance. He scored five league goals in his last three starts in La Liga and seems destined for big things in the Spanish capital.

Guler enjoyed a free role in Turkiye’s opening game against Georgia. He started as a right winger, but was able to drop deep to receive the ball. He rounded off an excellent display by scoring what has proven to be one of the goals of the group stages thus far.

He may have to remain patient at Real, but the 19-year-old is the undisputed star of his national team. Guler can make an impact and help Turkiye get over the line by finding the net against the Czech Republic.

Czech Republic vs Turkiye Bet 2:Arda Guler Anytime Scorer @ 3.45 with 10bet

Desperation Paves the Way for Goals

The Czech Republic have managed to find the net in both of their matches thus far and simply have to score in this one. As a result, we are backing over 2.5 goals in the match with Montella’s side more than capable of exploiting the Czech’s defensive frailties.

The Czech Republic’s last 10 matches have seen an average of 3.1 goals per game. Over 2.5 goals has won in six of the last seven. The draw against Georgia was the exception, but the underdogs squandered a golden opportunity to win the game late on.

Turkiye’s last 10 have also seen plenty of goals, with an average of three per game.