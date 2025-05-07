Chelsea vs Djurgarden Predictions: A Date in Wrocław Awaits the Blues

Expert Chelsea vs Djurgarden predictions for the Europa Conference League semi-final. There is value in Chelsea’s totals and 1x2 markets.

+

Chelsea vs Djurgarden Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Chelsea vs Djurgarden

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Chelsea totals - over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.62 on Betway

Correct score - 3-1 to Chelsea at odds of 9.00 on Betway

We predict Chelsea to win 3-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Chelsea seem to be rediscovering their best form as the season reaches its crucial stage. They have recently overcome Premier League champions Liverpool 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

That result, along with their recent string of results, will give them the confidence they need to secure their spot in the Europa Conference League final in Wrocław.

Their 4-1 win in the first leg in Sweden last week has almost guaranteed a place in the final, meaning even a loss on Thursday night won’t be enough to throw them out.

Djurgarden visit Stamford Bridge knowing they have a tough task ahead of them. However, they’ll be motivated by their 4-1 win away at SK Rapid in the quarter-finals.

Still, it may be too much to ask of them as Chelsea are now firm favourites to lift the Conference League trophy in their debut season.

The Swedish Allsvenskan season recently got underway, but Djurgarden have started slowly. They have only registered eight points from six games, which suggests they are not quite in form just yet.

Jani Honkavaara’s men will no doubt give it their all. They have already broken several records for a Swedish team in Europe this term, making them an intriguing side to watch.

Probable Lineups for Chelsea vs Djurgarden

Chelsea expected line-up: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, James, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Fernandes, Sancho, George

Djurgarden expected line-up: Rinne, Stahl, Une Larsson, Danielson, Kosugi, Finndell, Stenson, Gulliksen, Haarala, Priske, Nguen

Some Joy for the Swedes

Chelsea have scored in every Conference League game this season. Eight of their 13 fixtures saw both teams score, which offers hope to the visitors.

Djurgarden have played more games in the competition - 17 to date, nine of which have had both teams find the back of the net (53%).

The Iron Stoves also managed to breach the Blues’ defence last week. With Enzo Maresca shaking up his starting 11, there is a chance for the visitors to score.

To support the first of our Chelsea vs Djurgarden predictions, the London club have only kept one clean sheet in their last six outings, an encouraging stat for the Swedish side.

Chelsea vs Djurgarden Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.00 on Betway

More Net Bulges at the Bridge

We expected Chelsea to dominate in Stockholm last week, and they didn’t disappoint, coming away with four goals.

As a result, the West London outfit is officially the most potent attack in the competition, with 37 goals from just 11 matches, excluding the playoffs. That works out to an average of 3.37 goals per game in the Conference League.

Chelsea continued their push for a Champions League spot by beating champions Liverpool 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. The win came against the league’s second-best defence.

Our Chelsea vs Djurgarden predictions are leaning toward another free-scoring evening for the hosts, especially since they’ve scored seven in their last two outings.

Chelsea vs Djurgarden Betting Tip 2: Chelsea totals - over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.62 on Betway

Chelsea to Cruise Past Djurgarden

Despite several changes to his team, Enzo Maresca’s side are expected to dominate Djurgarden on Thursday night.

Three of their last five home games in the Conference League saw the Blues score at least four goals.

A much-changed line-up like last week is likely, with players like Nicholas Jackson and Cole Palmer coming off the bench towards the latter stages of the match.

A 3-1 scoreline for Chelsea seems realistic, considering they already have one foot in the Conference League final.