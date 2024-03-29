Chelsea vs Burnley Predictions: Chelsea to surge into the top half of the Premier League

Our football betting expert shares predictions and tips for Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Burnley, including 3.70 odds on the first goal.

Chelsea vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: Chelsea to surge into the top half of the Premier League

Our football betting expert shares predictions and tips for Chelsea’s Premier League fixture against Burnley, including 3.70 odds on the first goal.

Chelsea vs Burnley Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 2.17 with Supabets

Match winner and both teams to score - Chelsea & Yes @ 2.40 with Supabets

First team to score - Burnley @ 3.70 with Supabets



All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Chelsea are currently on a four-game unbeaten run and will want to end their campaign strongly.

It’s largely been a season to forget for the Blues who’ve lost 10 of their 27 fixtures, leaving them languishing in 11th before this weekend’s round of fixtures.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have booked a place in the FA Cup semi-final where they must overcome current champions Manchester City for a spot in the final.

The Blues have a game in hand over 10th-placed Newcastle and are a point behind.

Victory at Stamford Bridge over relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday can potentially propel them into ninth depending on the results of those around them.

Vincent Kompany’s troops appear to be heading back down to the Championship after collecting 17 points from their 29 games so far.

The Clarets are desperate for points and with nine games left to play, they’re running out of time. A win for Chelsea isn’t a given as relegation-threatened sides have shown in the past.

Burnley have displayed glimpses of what they’re capable of all season and their hunger for survival may upset the applecart on Saturday evening.

Leaky defences on both sides

One of the main reasons Burnley find themselves in the dogfight is their poor defence. Kompany’s men leaked 63 goals this term - only Sheffield United conceded more (74).

They’ve lost by a three-goal margin on five occasions with their most common loss margin being by two goals.

However, Chelsea have serious firepower that will trouble the Clarets. They’ve netted 23 goals in 13 home games at an average of 1.77 goals per game.

Pochettino will also be concerned about his backline as they’ve shipped 45 goals all season, 20 of those coming at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors must take courage from those numbers and have faith in their attack that has delivered an average of a goal per game this term.

Chelsea vs Burnley Betting Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 2.17 with Supabets

Joy from Burnley in recent times

Chelsea are unbeaten in 21 of their last 25 games at home in all competitions and haven’t been on the wrong end of a scoreline with Burnley in their last 10 meetings in the league.

The reverse fixture ended with the hosts winning 4-1 at Turf Moor while the last meeting at this ground ended 1-1 in 2021.

The Blues’ last six Premier League matches have seen both teams find the net. Burnley have enough in them to find the target on Saturday evening.

Chelsea vs Burnley Betting Tip 2: Match winner and both teams to score - Chelsea & Yes @ 2.40 with Supabets

Frontline threat

Against the odds, Burnley can disrupt the status quo at Stamford Bridge by striking first. The Clarets have done so in six of their 14 away league games this season (43%).

Meanwhile, Chelsea have gone behind first in 52% (14) of all their Premier League fixtures this term. At home, the Blues let their opponents take the lead in five of their 13 games (38%).

Kompany’s troops should be on a high after beating Brentford the last time out, meaning they could bloody Chelsea’s nose early on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Burnley Betting Tip 3: First team to score - Burnley @ 3.70 with Supabets