Cape Verde vs South Africa Predictions: Cape Verde have a history of squandering a lead

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the final AFCON quarter-final between Cape Verde and South Africa.

+

Cape Verde have been one of the best stories of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023. The island nation defeated Ghana in their first game on the way to topping their group.

They haven’t yet lost a fixture in the competition and coach Bubista seems to have his troops playing some impressive football.

Cape Verde vs South Africa Betting Tips

Double chance - Cape Verde/ Draw @ 1.37 with Supabets

Cape Verde to score over 0.5 goals @ 1.42 with Supabets

Halftime/ Full-time result - Cape Verde/ Draw @ 14.75 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Blue Sharks’ best finish at AFCON was in the quarter-finals in 2013, so they will be determined to better that this time around.

The islanders must get past giant killers South Africa when they meet on Saturday night at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

Bafana Bafana went into their round of 16 fixture against Morocco as the clear underdogs.

Even some within their country wrote them off, but they pulled off a clinical 2-0 win over Africa’s highest-ranked team and World Cup semi-finalists.

Hugo Broos will be pleading with his side to replicate Tuesday’s performance against Cape Verde this Saturday night.

High on confidence

Cape Verde are featuring in just their fourth AFCON and have had a dream start to the competition.

With a victory over Ghana and sharing the spoils against Egypt, Bubista’s troops should be brimming with confidence.

They have registered back-to-back victories against South Africa, both games coming in World Cup qualifiers in 2017.

Bafana Bafana will have to be at their best to keep Cape Verde at bay.

Seeing as Broos has named an unchanged team in his last three outings, we could see another lineup filled with Mamelodi Sundowns’ stars to help South Africa get a favourable result on Saturday.

With two draws and two wins in their last five games, there is a chance for the 1996 champions to keep things deadlocked at the end of 90 minutes.

Cape Verde vs South Africa Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Cape Verde/ Draw @ 1.37 with Supabets

No issue with goals

Scoring hasn’t been a problem for the Atlantic Ocean outfit in this year’s competition.

They’ve already netted eight goals in four games at an average of two goals per game. 50% of those games have resulted in clean sheets, indicating their strength at the back.

South Africa have conceded just two goals at AFCON 2023 but are on a run of claiming three consecutive clean sheets.

However, they have failed to score in two of their four AFCON ties and can sometimes be sluggish in both directions.

Cape Verde vs South Africa Betting Tip 2: Cape Verde to score over 0.5 goals @ 1.42 with Supabets

A South African late surge may be required

While Cape Verde have been surprising in the competition, especially going forward, they have a knack for conceding late.

The Blue Sharks went into the break leading in all three of their group games against Egypt, Mozambique and Ghana.

However, they allowed Ghana and Egypt back into the game with the latter equalising twice on matchday two.

South Africa haven’t yet scored a goal after going behind in the tournament but in the two fixtures where they’ve scored, Bafana Bafana found the back of the net in the second half.