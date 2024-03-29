Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: History favours the hosts against Chiefs

We share predictions and betting tips for the PSL match between Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs, including 3.00 odds on the match result.

+

Cape Town City have gone through a serious dip in form as they’re yet to register a win in 2024. It’s concerning since they were in the top three at one stage this season.

Instead, Eric Tinkler’s troops have slid down to fifth in the standings but are only two points away from qualifying for continental football.

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Under 2 goals @ 1.92 with 10bet

Cape Town City clean sheet @ 2.55 with 10bet

Match result - draw @ 3.00 with 10bet

All odds are courtesy of 10bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the 10bet welcome offer

Don’t have a 10bet account yet? Check our 10bet registration guide

guide Find out more about South Africa best betting sites

They host a Kaizer Chiefs team that has seemingly worked out their internal issues and have only lost once since the turn of the year - to Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

The Glamour Boys’ struggles on the pitch are very much present as they’ve only recorded one win since the resumption of the DSTV Premiership following the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cavin Johnson’s side aren’t out of the race for a top-three finish themselves as they’re currently in seventh place, four points behind third-placed Supersport United.

The Amakhosi must take points away from those teams above them if they can finish strong this season, starting with Saturday afternoon’s date at the Cape Town Stadium.

Low scoring affair

Goals are at a premium in the DSTV Premiership with Cape Town City scoring an average of a goal per game and Chiefs striking just below that average.

Of their 20 games this season, 16 of the host’s games have had under 2.5 goals while the visitors produced 14 results with fewer than two goals.

Tinkler’s charges have gone nine in a row without the goal count exceeding two and since they concede an average of 0.63 goals per game at home, it’s likely to happen again.

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: Under 2 goals @ 1.92 with 10bet

A shutout in Cape Town

Cape Town City have kept clean sheets in 40% of all their league games this season. They’re tough to crack, especially when playing in their backyard.

The Mother City outfit have shut out Kaizer Chiefs in four of their previous five league meetings, including in the reverse fixture where the Citizens won 1-0.

The Glamour Boys have found it difficult to find the net this term, failing to score in 40% of their PSL games.

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: Cape Town City clean sheet @ 2.55 with 10bet

Cancelling each other out

The hosts boast an incredible record of going unbeaten in 19 of their last 22 PSL games at the Cape Town Stadium.

They simply need to rediscover their 2023 form where they went on a run of six consecutive wins in the league.

Chiefs, meanwhile, have failed to beat the Citizens in their last six league meetings.

Tinkler’s men got the better of the Amakhosi in each of their last four head-to-heads in the PSL but they’ve only won one of their last seven league games.

With the Naturena outfit losing only once in their previous eight games, these sides may cancel each other out on Saturday.