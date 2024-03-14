Burnley vs Brentford Predictions: Brentford’s trend of dominating Burnley to continue

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Saturday evening’s Premier League battle between Burnley and Brentford.

Burnley fans would have been hoping their team could hold on to a 2-0 lead at West Ham last weekend, but it wasn’t to be as they were lucky to escape with a draw.

It leaves the Clarets winless in 2024 and looking likely to head straight back down to the Championship.

Burnley vs Brentford Betting Tips

Goal difference - two goals @ 2.99 with Supabets

Brentford to win to nil @ 3.80 with Supabets

Halftime/Fulltime result - Burnley/Brentford @ 21.00 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Vincent Kompany’s troops are 19th in the Premier League standings, level on points with bottom-dwellers Sheffield United (14).

They’re 10 points from safety heading into this matchday and need to desperately secure points, especially when playing teams around them.

One of those is Brentford, who visit Turf Moor on Saturday evening. The Bees are also in poor form and are just five points off the drop zone.

Thomas Frank’s side will welcome this trip to Burnley, especially since they need to start putting some distance between themselves and the dogfight below.

However, they also haven’t been at their best recently, despite two decent performances against Chelsea and Arsenal in consecutive weeks (D1, L1).

With 10 games left in the season, both teams require points to climb the table, teeing this one up to be one of the highlights of the weekend.

Two is a common thread

Burnley’s defence has taken a beating this season, conceding 62 goals with only Sheffield United shipping more (74).

They’ve let in at least two goals in seven consecutive Premier League games and let in an average of 2.43 goals at home.

Altogether, Kompany’s men have tasted defeat in 20 matches this season, nine of them by two goals, their most common loss margin.

The visitors have scored at least twice in two of their last three league outings. The Bees' most common win margin this season is by two goals, doing it once at home and twice away.

Burnley vs Brentford Betting Tip 1: Goal difference - two goals @ 2.99 with Supabets

History repeats itself

Even though Brentford haven’t won since early February, they’ve got the better of Burnley in their previous two head-to-heads.

Both occasions have resulted in the hosts failing to hit the back of the net.

The Clarets have not scored in 50% of their home Premier League games this season, supporting the theory that history could repeat itself on Saturday.

The London outfit have won to nil in 21% of their away dates this term, a probable outcome at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Brentford Betting Tip 2: Brentford to win to nil @ 3.80 with Supabets

Failing to capitalise on winning starts

Burnley’s weekend draw at West Ham took their total dropped points from winning positions this season to a staggering 20 points, one of the reasons why they’re in the drop zone.

Kompany’s charges also have an unwanted record of the most number of home losses in the division (11), which means it doesn’t look good for the hosts.

While they’ve only ever led at halftime in two of their 14 home fixtures, Brentford have gone into the break losing on four of 14 occasions (W4, D6).

The visitors have allowed their opponents to take the lead in 43% (6) of their 14 games on the road this term, paving the way for Burnley to take a halftime lead.

However, the hosts have conceded 17 goals after the restart at home and are vulnerable at the back after the break.

Brentford are likely to capitalise on that weakness, especially since they score 50% of their away goals in the second half.