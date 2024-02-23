Brighton vs Everton Predictions: The hosts should overcome Everton on paper

We share predictions and betting tips for Everton’s trip to Brighton, including 2.87 odds on the corner range.

+

Even though they’re knocking on the door for European qualification once more and are clinging onto seventh place going into this weekend, it’s tough to predict which Brighton side will turn up.

They’ve had a mixed bag of performances and results in the Premier League but need another three points on Saturday afternoon to keep in touch with Manchester United in sixth.

Brighton vs Everton Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.65 with Supabets

Brighton to win @ 1.87 with Supabets

Corner range - 9-11 corners @ 2.87 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Seagulls also need to distance themselves from a chasing pack that includes Newcastle, West Ham, Chelsea and Wolves with only three points separating the five clubs.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men must first find a way past a struggling Everton side who are fighting for survival.

Everton enter this gameweek in 17th place, largely thanks to their neighbours as Liverpool condemned Luton 4-1 on Wednesday night.

It’s incredible to think that they are nine points better off at the same stage last season even with their 10-point deduction from the Premier League.

However, the Toffees are in control of their destiny for now but Sean Dyche must encourage his team to replicate their early December form when they won four league games on the bounce.

Difficult to defend against

Even with Brighton’s inconsistency, they’ve been prolific in front of goal this season.

They boast precious attacking gems in the form of Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Ansu Fati and Simon Adingra to mention a few.

The latter bagged a brace in last weekend’s 5-0 humiliation of Sheffield United. Brighton’s last five games have resulted in more than two goals being scored.

At the Amex, they’re difficult to stop and have scored 26 goals at an average of 2.17 per game.

Strangely enough, Everton boast the fourth-best defence in the division but have conceded an average of 1.50 goals per game on the road this term.

Brighton vs Everton Betting Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.65 with Supabets

It comes down to form

Brighton’s recent form suggests that they’re capable of all types of performances. Their last six games in the league have been split evenly into wins, losses and draws.

However, Saturday’s fixture could lean toward the home team since they are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions at the Amex Stadium.

They’ve only lost once on home turf this term, the third game of the season against West Ham.

Everton will take confidence from the result in the corresponding fixture last season, which saw the Merseysiders thump Brighton 5-1.

But Dyche’s men are in a rut having only won one of their last dozen games in all competitions. They’re also undefeated in six of their last eight head-to-heads with Brighton.

This match should come down to form and with Everton failing to win a game in their last eight league fixtures, the hosts should bag three points.

Brighton vs Everton Betting Tip 2: Brighton to win @ 1.87 with Supabets

Goal threats mean plenty of goalmouth action

De Zerbi’s attacking tactics ensure that his side always offer a goal threat.

At home this season, the Seagulls have won an average of 7.25 corners per game. They tend to concede 3.25 flag kicks per league fixture.

Everton’s drive for goals have led to an average of 4.17 corners per away game this season.

With the pressure Everton need to absorb on Saturday, it wouldn’t be surprising if Brighton won more than their average number of corners in this fixture.