Bournemouth vs Man Utd Predictions: Red Devils’ Misery to Continue

It feels surreal to see Bournemouth in the race for Europe as favourites vs mid-table Man Utd. However, here we are, and our expert explains why.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bournemouth vs Man Utd

Bournemouth or draw and both teams to score at odds of 3.20 on Betway

Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Evanilson as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.35 on Betway

We predict a 2-1 win for Bournemouth against Man Utd.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Neither Bournemouth nor Manchester United are in very good form going into this one. The hosts have won just two of their last 10 Premier League fixtures, and they have recently lost four home games in a row. Even so, they have won their last three matches, and still have a shot at qualifying for Europe next season.

Meanwhile, United are currently an enigma. Their comeback at Lyon was one to remember, but they followed it up with a 1-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Four league wins in 2025 is indicative of where they’re at, and they’re also winless in four.

Probable Lineups for Bournemouth vs Man Utd

Bournemouth Expected Lineup: Kepa, Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Scott, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Outtara, Evanilson

Man Utd Expected Lineup: Onana, Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro, Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

The Cherries on Top

Football fans find it odd that Bournemouth are the favourites against United. One is a well-known name, while the other is just a newcomer. Nevertheless, they deserve to be where they are right now. It’s why the Cherries are rightly favourites for this tie at Vitality Stadium.

Andoni Iraola has done a fantastic job down in Dorset. They also managed to recover from their setback in February/March. On top of that, they also have home advantage, and Justin Kluivert has recently recovered from his injury. He’s got 18 goals and assists in the top-flight this season.

Backing both teams to score could be a safe bet. AFCB have been involved in 20 games, where both teams scored this season, and the Red Devils have just two clean sheets in 16 games. A lot, however, will depend on which United turn up.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd Bet 1: Bournemouth or draw and both teams to score at odds of 3.20 on Betway

Second Half Fireworks

Bournemouth and Manchester United don’t have a lot in common. However, they both have a habit of conceding and scoring goals.

No team in the entire Premier League has scored more goals in the final 15 minutes (18) than the Cherries.As for United, that is when they score and concede the most goals. So far, they have scored 13 and conceded eight. With that in mind, an intense second half seems most likely.

There have been 55 goals scored in the second half of Bournemouth games, compared to just 37 in the first. Meanwhile, the visitors stand at 60 and 24, respectively, so there’s a definite pattern. Add in the fact Ruben Amorim’s side will be more focused on the Europa League, and Iraola will rely on his players to deliver.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Evanilson to Find the Net

It took Evanilson a while to get used to English football, but he managed to do it in 2025, much to Bournemouth’s delight. Although he hasn’t scored in his last two, he was able to net six in his last eight matches, including one against Manchester City last month. Our Bournemouth vs Man Utd predictions suggest he’ll be eager to score against Amorim's side this week.

Meanwhile, United have had an awful record against Bournemouth recently. They've conceded eight in the last three games, including two 3-0 defeats. If they continue with that form, and the Cherries do get 2+ goals, expect one to be from Evanilson.

The ex-Porto attacker is 15th in the entire Premier League for xG per 90, and he’ll certainly be seen as a major threat on Sunday.