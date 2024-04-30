Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Predictions and Betting Tips: Dortmund’s home form to keep them in the tie

Predictions and betting tips for the Champions League semi-final Dortmund vs PSG, including 6.90 odds on the total goals and both teams to score.

+

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Betting Tips

Goal difference - zero (excluding goalless draw) @ 3.25 with Supabets

Match result - Draw @ 3.65 with Supabets

Both teams to score & totals - Yes & under 2.5 goals @ 6.90 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Dortmund’s dreams of qualifying for next season’s Champions League through their Bundesliga finish are slipping away as they’re currently fifth in the standings.

The German outfit suffered a 4-1 defeat over the weekend at the hands of RB Leipzig who put some distance between themselves and Dortmund with three games left to play.

Realistically, this season’s Champions League is the only opportunity for silverware for Edin Terzic’s side. They only need to win three more games to lift the trophy.

But that’s easier said than done as they’re welcoming a PSG team hungry for European success and probably thinking this is their year.

PSG have already confirmed retaining their Ligue 1 title, so adding the elusive Champions League to their cabinet would be the ultimate send-off for French star Kylian Mbappe.

However, the Parisians must go to Signal Iduna Park and perform similarly to their semi-final first leg where they beat Barcelona 4-1 in Spain.

Leaving Germany with a positive result could see PSG halfway through booking a spot in the final of Europe’s grandest club competition.

Travelling challenges

Dortmund have been in indifferent form lately, winning just two of their last six matches across all competitions (L3, D1).

Their home form has been more promising, losing just two games in 11 at the Signal Iduna Park, a run that included their 4-2 win against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final second-leg.

They’re tough to beat at home as PSG would know since they met in the group stage of this year’s competition. While Paris were dominant at home, they settled for a 1-1 away draw.

PSG’s away form in this competition should concern Luis Enrique as they couldn’t register an away win in the group stages (L2, D1).

With the visitors needing a late strike to rescue a 3-3 draw against Le Havre at the weekend, Dortmund should match them at home on Wednesday night.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Goal difference - zero (excluding goalless draw) @ 3.25 with Supabets

Cautious approach

With so much on the line, we may see both teams be careful on the night to avoid chasing the tie in the second leg.

History suggests they could be deadlocked after 90 minutes here since it happened in three of their last six head-to-heads.

On the three occasions they met in Germany, Dortmund are unbeaten (W1, D2), suggesting that they could see out their home leg with a draw.

PSG’s league record demonstrates their tendency to end level in matches this season with 10 of 31 (32%) fixtures ending in a draw, something they wouldn’t mind this time around.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Betting Tip 2: Match result - Draw @ 3.65 with Supabets

A low-scoring affair

Even though PSG have been free-scoring of late, netting 15 goals in their last four competitive games, Dortmund should prove a tough nut to crack.

Five of the last six head-to-heads between these two have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, while seven of Dortmund’s last 10 in this competition ended with the same result.

Three of PSG’s last six matches in this competition ended with less than 2.5 goals, suggesting there is a chance for the hosts to subdue the French champions here.

While it may be a low-scoring match, both teams are likely to find the net as they did in the previous round of the competition.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Betting Tip 3: Both teams to score & totals - Yes & under 2.5 goals @ 6.90 with Supabets