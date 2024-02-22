Bologna vs Verona Predictions: Bologna to make a play for Champions League qualification

We share predictions and betting tips for Friday’s Serie A clash between Bologna and Verona, including 3.90 odds on a halftime/fulltime result.

Bologna have had an incredible season so far, currently 10 points better off at the same stage last year.

They’re firmly in the hunt for European qualification and would want to cement a place in the Champions League instead of the Europa League.

Bologna vs Verona Betting Tips

Bologna to win @ 1.59 with Supabets

Bologna to score more than one goal @ 1.79 with Supabets

Halftime/Fulltime - Draw/Bologna @ 3.90 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Rossoblu can leapfrog Atalanta into fourth place and gain a mental advantage over the northern Italian outfit.

However, they must first overcome Verona on Friday night at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. A win takes them three points clear of fifth place but having played two more games.

In stark contrast, Verona are in a battle for survival on the other end of the Serie A table. The Gialloblu are 18th and level on points with Sassuolo but have played an extra game.

Marco Baroni’s charges simply can’t afford another loss on Friday as it will allow Sassuolo some breathing space with two games in hand before hosting Empoli on Saturday.

Strong home record

Bologna are undefeated in their previous 12 league games at home and are on a run of four consecutive victories.

In their last five head-to-heads with Verona, they’ve won twice and lost once (D2). Thiago Motta’s men have only lost once at home in the league this season.

Seeing as Verona are winless in their previous five fixtures, coming away with a positive result on Friday night seems almost impossible.

Of their 13 games on their travels in Serie A, the visitors have only registered one victory, losing nine times.

The Greyhounds will likely maintain their excellent home record and brush off the relegation-threatened side on Friday night.

Bologna vs Verona Betting Tip 1: Bologna to win @ 1.59 with Supabets

A long night ahead

The hosts are among Serie A’s top six scorers with 37 strikes, averaging 1.48 goals per game.

They’ve now scored a minimum of two goals in five consecutive league games, a statistic that will worry Baroni.

The Rossoblu have won their last three home league games by at least two goals and they own a record of having hit the back of the net in each of their previous 10 games at home.

With Riccardo Orsolini scoring three times in his last three Serie A appearances and joint-top scorer Joshua Zirkzee in decent goalscoring form, it could be a long night for Verona.

Bologna vs Verona Betting Tip 2: Bologna to score more than one goal @ 1.79 with Supabets

Similar halftime stories

The hosts have drawn 48% of their league fixtures this season at halftime. Four of their 13 games at home have ended level after the break.

The visitors share a similar record in this regard, being deadlocked at halftime in 44% of their league encounters, with six of 13 away dates ending all square after 45 minutes.

However, Motta’s charges tend to press their opponents in the second stanza, scoring 67% (16) of their total goals at home after the restart.

Nine of those goals have come after the 76th minute. Meanwhile, Verona conceded 53% of their goals in the second half, indicating their failure to keep their opponents out for 90 minutes.