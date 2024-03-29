Bologna vs Salernitana Predictions and Betting Tips: Bologna to condemn Salernitana further into relegation

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Monday’s Serie A fixture between Bologna and Salernitana.

Bologna are well on course to secure Champions League football for next season. They’re currently fourth in the Serie A standings and three points clear of fifth-placed Roma.

With nine games left to play and five points separating them from Juventus in third, there is still a chance to jump ahead in the final stretch.

Bologna vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Halftime/fulltime result & over 2.5 goals - Bologna/Bologna & yes @ 2.24 with Supabets

Bologna to score two goals @ 2.82 with Supabets

Winning margin - Bologna to win by two goals @ 3.75 with Supabets

The Greyhounds entertain rock-bottom Salernitana on Monday afternoon at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara where it seems like three points should be routine.

Hope is slipping away for Salernitana as they’ve accumulated just 14 points from 29 games and are 11 points adrift from safety.

Ideally, the Granata need to win at least half of the 27 points available to them in the remainder of the campaign to have a fighting chance at survival.

However, that’s easier said than done, especially for a team that’s only registered two victories in Serie A all season.

All signs point towards a landslide victory for the hosts on Monday afternoon.

Low on confidence

Bologna have only lost twice at home in the league this season, both to the Milan clubs but they’ve been unbeaten in 24 of their last 28 Serie A games in their backyard.

Of their 29 fixtures this term, Bologna won at both halftime and fulltime on seven occasions. Meanwhile, Salernitana have only won two games in 30 league matches.

They’ve been beaten in both halves in 12 of their 29 outings this campaign and with their confidence at an all-time low, they’re likely to be beaten either side of the break.

Additionally, Bologna have found the net at least twice in six of their last 10 matches at home while Salernitana’s previous six fixtures produced more than two goals.

Bologna vs Salernitana Betting Tip 1: Halftime/fulltime result & over 2.5 goals - Bologna/Bologna & yes @ 2.24 with Supabets

A battered backline

The hosts have a decent attack, scoring 42 goals this season at an average of 1.45 goals per game. At home, the Red and Blues average slightly higher at 1.73 goals per game.

Thiago Motta’s men have struck at least twice in 60% of their home games this season.

However, their frontline will be missing leading goalscorer Joshua Zirkzee through injury but perhaps second-highest scorer Riccardo Orsolini will get a chance from the start on Monday.

Salernitana’s defence has taken a battering in the league, conceding 59 goals all season with only Frosinone letting in more (60).

Shipping goals at an average of 2.07 per away game suggests the hosts may wheel away in goal celebrations twice at the very least.

Bologna vs Salernitana Betting Tip 2: Bologna to score two goals @ 2.82 with Supabets

Making improvements

The hosts have won 11 Serie A games in front of their home fans this season. Five of those were by a two-goal margin, the most common difference for their victories.

Meanwhile, Stefano Colantuono’s charges have lost 19 games in this campaign, five of which have been by two goals.

Considering there were three draws between these teams in their last five head-to-heads and the reverse fixture ended 2-1, Bologna could go one better this time around.