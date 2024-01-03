Bologna vs Genoa Predictions and Betting Tips: Bologna’s push for a top-four spot to gain momentum

Our football betting expert shares his predictions and betting tips for the Serie A match between Bologna and Genoa this Friday.

As we enter 2024, Serie A reaches the season's midpoint and Bologna will be happy with where they find themselves.

Thiago Motta’s troops are currently in fifth place, two points off the Champions League places.

Bologna vs Genoa Betting Tips

Bologna clean sheet @ 2.07 with Supabets

Corner total - 0-8 @ 1.84 with Supabets

Halftime/Full-time result - Draw/ Bologna @ 4.40 with Supabets

A win against an average Genoa team on Friday night will propel them into fourth, above Fiorentina and two points behind AC Milan in third.

Their form at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara suggests that the Rossoblu will likely snatch three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Genoa haven’t had the best of times this season, losing eight of their total league matches already.

Alberto Gilardino’s men are heading to Bologna on the back of just one win in their last five Serie A fixtures, but they enjoy a decent record against their hosts in recent times, which could give them the confidence they need.

Squeaky clean

Results between these two in recent meetings suggest that Genoa could get something from the game. However, based on their current form, there’s likely to be a shut-out from the hosts.

Bologna are impressive at home, losing just once this season, preventing their opponents from breaching their goal in 67% of their Serie A matches.

From their nine home games, Bologna have won five of them to nil this term.

Genoa’s record on the road doesn’t help them as Il Grifone were on the wrong end of six of their nine away dates.

The visitors only scored seven goals during that time and failed to hit the back of the net in 44% of their league games.

Bologna vs Genoa Betting Tip 1: Bologna clean sheet @ 2.07 with Supabets

Blunt attacking play

Perhaps, it’s down to the lack of intensity in attack but both teams struggle to win flag kicks.

Bologna won an average of three corners per home game this season, a total of 7.56 collectively with their opponents’ corners.

The visitors have a slightly better average of 5.11 corners on the road, totalling 7.89 corners including the number they concede.

Bologna vs Genoa Betting Tip 2: Corner total - 0-8 @ 1.84 with Supabets

A Bologna turn-around

This corresponding fixture in 2021 saw the teams share the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

The Stadio Renato Dall'Ara witnessed a flurry of activity with goals on either side coming in the final five minutes of the match through penalties.

It may not be as close this time around, as the home team is flying high and won the last match away at Genoa in May 2022.

Four of Bologna’s nine home games have resulted in a draw at halftime, while six of Genoa’s away matches came to the same conclusion.

However, Motta’s team have a scoring rate of 67% in the second half of league games.

They have never conceded an equalising goal in the seven times they’ve taken the lead in front of their home fans.

Genoa have allowed their opponents to score first in 78% of their games and have an equalising rate of 33%.