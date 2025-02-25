Bologna vs AC Milan Predictions: Milan to win European Clash

We’ve got Bologna vs AC Milan predictions for this Serie A clash with top-four implications. Our expert predicts an AC Milan victory.

Bologna vs AC Milan: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bologna vs AC Milan

AC Milan win at odds of 2.70 with Betway

AC Milan to score over 0.5 second-half goals at odds of 1.75 with Betway

Christian Pulisic anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.80 with Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This fixture carries significant importance for both sides in their respective races to bridge the gap to the Serie A top four.

Level on 41 points, Bologna and Milan come into this match desperate to win after they lost their respective games at the weekend. That’s even more relevant with the gap to fourth place standing at eight points.

Bologna’s 2-0 defeat to Parma at the weekend ended their 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions. They have displayed some impressive home form of late, but the defeat to Parma suggested they may be overachieving.

Milan are giants of Italian football, but they are in a tricky run of form at the minute, especially after a 2-1 defeat to Torino at the weekend. Their away form has been far from ideal of late, but they have history on their side against Bologna.

Probable Lineups for Bologna vs AC Milan

Bologna Expected Lineup: Ravaglia, Calabria, Lucumi, Beukema, Miranda, Freuler, Moro, Ferguson, Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye

AC Milan Expected Lineup: Maignan, Jimenez, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Hernandez, Musah, Reijnders, Pulisic, Joao Felix, Leao, Gimenez

Milan Get Back to Winning Ways

It’s been a rocky few weeks for Milan, who have struggled for form at times under Sérgio Conceição, winning just three of their last six league games.

However, they have won three of their last five away league games and have a strong track record at this ground down the years.

Milan haven’t lost any of their last 18 Serie A away games against Bologna and have won 13 of those matches. They last lost away to Bologna in 2002.

Across all venues, they are unbeaten in 17 Serie A games against Bologna, which serves as their longest such run against a current top-flight side.

Thursday fixtures are rare for Milan in Serie A, but they have won their last two such games.

Milan to Grow Confidence

Even if Milan start slowly, they certainly won’t be overly concerned, as they often improve as the game progresses.

Milan’s last 12 goals scored away from the San Siro have all arrived in the second half, so we shouldn’t be surprised to see a renewed Milan after half-time.

Almost two thirds of Milan’s away league goals this term have arrived after the break.

Milan were on target after half-time the last time these two sides met. They have only failed to score on one of their last 13 visits to Bologna, and recent form suggests goals are likely to come in the second period.

Pulisic to Get Back on the Goal Trail

Christian Pulisic may not have scored since late January, but he could end February with a goal.

He netted on this ground last season and has seen four of his last five Milan goals arrive away from the San Siro.

Only Reijnders has scored more goals for Milan in Serie A this season, and with Leao experiencing a dip in form, Pulisic could step up.

Six of his last seven goals have been the first for his team. If you think he will do it again, Betway have him priced at 5.25.