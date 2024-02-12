Birmingham vs Blackburn Predictions: A stalemate might be most likely

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Birmingham’s Championship fixture against Blackburn.

+

The visitors go into Tuesday night’s encounter at St Andrews in a far better place than their hosts.

Blackburn registered a win on Saturday against Stoke, which came at the right time for the Blue and Whites.

Birmingham vs Blackburn Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 1.57 with Supabets

Double chance - Draw/Blackburn @ 1.62 with Supabets

Halftime/ Full-time result - Birmingham/Draw@ 13.25 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

There’s very little separating Birmingham and Blackburn on the Championship table with Tuesday’s hosts currently four points behind their visitors and two places below.

Since both teams are languishing in 19th (Birmingham) and 17th (Blackburn) place, there’s not much to play for but to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight by the end of the season.

Birmingham City will be happy to be around the comforts of home after suffering two consecutive defeats on the road, including last weekend at Sheffield Wednesday.

A win in front of their home faithful on Tuesday night will help lift the mood and energise them for the latter part of the season.

Efficient in attack

Despite both sides struggling in the bottom half of the Championship, they’re quite prolific upfront.

The hosts have scored 20 goals in their 14 home games and average 1.43 goals per game. However, they also tend to concede frequently, 17 in total at an average of 1.21 per game.

Blackburn are also quite efficient in attack, scoring 22 goals in 14 away dates with an average of 1.57 goals per game.

Rovers have a 100% record of there being at least one goal between themselves and the opposition in their Championship games all season.

Opposition sides have scored and conceded against Birmingham in 64% of league matches this term, indicating there’s a high possibility it could happen again.

With Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics netting 17 league goals this season, the visitors will likely celebrate at least one goal on Tuesday night.

Birmingham vs Blackburn Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 1.57 with Supabets

History is on Blackburn’s side

In their last 10 meetings with each other across all competitions, Blackburn have walked away victorious on seven occasions (D2, L1).

The Bluenoses have only celebrated a win once, however, it was in the corresponding fixture last season.

In the reverse game back in November, John Eustace’s men won 4-2, which should give them a slight edge.

Before those two fixtures, there were two draws in the FA Cup where extra time was required to settle the tie. Once again, Blackburn won 1-0 at St Andrews in January 2023.

Birmingham vs Blackburn Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Draw/Blackburn @ 1.62 with Supabets

Second half woes

Blackburn’s halftime record on the road isn’t the best. They have been on the losing end at the break in 50% of their league games.

They’ve allowed their opponents to take the lead in 71% of their away dates this term, specifically surrendering it in two out of their last four head-to-heads with Birmingham.

The hosts have struck first and went into halftime leading in 29% of their home fixtures.

However, they tend to concede goals in the second period, 30 in total equating to 64% of all their shipped goals.

Meanwhile, Blackburn scored 32 times after the restart, accounting for 57% of all their Championship goals.

The visitors have also equalised six times of the 14 goals they conceded, giving them an equalising rate of 43%.

If the double chance selection does not take your fancy, the halftime/fulltime result option is worth considering at a better price.