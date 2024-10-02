Bet on Orlando Pirates to set MTN 8 record this weekend

History is set to be made at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban this Saturday when Orlando Pirates contest the MTN 8 final with Stellenbosch.

At 1.90 odds, it makes sense to back the Buccaneers in lifting yet another knockout cup under their Spanish mentor.

Winning mentality of the coach Return of injured players Current form

Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates to win @ 1.90 with Betway

Orlando Pirates to lift the MTN 8 trophy @ 1.66 with Betway

Cup-winning Coach

When Orlando Pirates hired Jose Riveiro as their head coach in 2022, nobody would have imagined his impact at the club.

The Spanish boss has struggled to compete with Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title effectively, but he’s quietly been adding trophies to the Sea Robbers’ cabinet.

He’s led Pirates to four cup finals where they snatched two Nedbank Cups and two MTN 8 titles.

Now, he’s on the brink of creating history by winning the MTN 8 title for three consecutive seasons, the first PSL club to do so.

The Sowetan giants are all too familiar with the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban as their previous two MTN 8 final victories came at the same venue.

Even though Riveiro is playing down the record in public, there’s no doubt he will gear his side up to make their stamp on this tournament that could be in place for a long while.

Boost in personnel

It’s likely the Sea Robbers will receive a massive boost in the return from injury with two influential players.

Olisa Ndah and Monnapule Saleng were left out of the squad for their Betway Premiership fixture against Richards Bay this past weekend.

However, Riveiro mentioned that he was being cautious with an eye on the MTN 8 final and didn’t want to risk any further issues with the two.

While Ndah and Saleng picked up injuries in their midweek clash against Polokwane City last week, the medical staff deemed the injuries as minor.

The coach is rightfully holding his cards close to his chest but has stated that both players have a chance of appearing in the final at the weekend.

That news is excellent for Bucs’ fans as Ndah and Saleng have been instrumental in their winning start to the league campaign.

Red-hot form

Orlando Pirates have made a dream start to this football season. They made it through to the MTN 8 final without much of a hassle.

Their last defeat came in a pre-season friendly against Al-Sadd while their last competitive loss was in the penultimate game of last season’s PSL.

Riveiro’s charges are currently on a six-match winning run and are unbeaten in their last 10 matches.



The type of form that they’re displaying is worthy of lifting a trophy. However, in knockout football, anything is possible.

The Pirates boss has already come out and acknowledged the threat that Stellies carry, especially with their quick transitions.

He mentioned the likes of Sanele Barns, Devin Titus, Jayden Adams, and Bradley Mojela and their aggression out of possession.

However, being the master tactician that he is, Riveiro is sure to have a solution to nullify those threats and guide his side to a third MTN 8 title in as many years.