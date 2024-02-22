Best Cricket Betting Sites in South Africa l 2024 Betting Guide

Looking for the best cricket betting sites in South Africa? Discover our selection of the best bookmakers offering cricket betting options.

If you are looking to bet on cricket, you will find our guide on the best cricket betting sites in South Africa useful. We present how to create an account on a cricket bookmaker, get bonuses, and place bets.

🏆 Best Cricket Betting Sites in South Africa

This section will take you through the best online cricket betting sites to place your cricket bets. You will find out why each bookmaker presented is worth opening an account with.

🥇 Our Best Choice to Bet on Cricket - Hollywoodbets

From our research, Hollywoodbets is among the pioneer bookmakers in South Africa, having been around since 1986. Despite still remaining as the leading horse racing bookie, Hollywoodbets also leads other bookmakers in cricket betting.

Players will find a dedicated section for cricket in the sports section, housing a wide range of events once they complete their Hollywoodbets registration.

Games are listed according to countries to help players quickly locate their preferred choice. Find events from:

Australia,

Oman,

Pakistan,

India,

Bangladesh,

and other international cricket competitions.

Apart from betting on events, bettors will also see odds to bet on their favourite players, whether pre-match or live betting. Our experts also saw that customers may watch selected cricket events using the bookie’s live-streaming features.

We’ve also chosen Hollywoodbets as our best cricket betting site because of the Same Match Bet Builder features. This feature lets customers add different betting markets from the same events to a single bet slip.

Users will find convenient payment options to deposit and withdraw their winnings. Options include Vouchers, Ozow, EFTs, and Credit Cards.

The bookie also has a mobile app enhancing user experience. With the Hollywoodbets app, you can wager on the go despite your busy schedule.

According to our Hollywoodbets review, the only shortcoming of the app is that it is only available for Android users. Nevertheless, the bookie has a data-free site for all mobile users to still place a cricket bet online.

I’ve tested the cricket section of Hollywoodbets and can confirm it is just as stated above. Top events such as the Bangladesh Premier League, Australia NCL Women, and East Asia T20 Cup are available, and the odds are competitive.

🏆 Top Cricket Betting Site - Betway

Aside from Hollywoodbets, other South African bookmakers provide top cricket bets. An example is Betway, whose reputation is known worldwide.

Despite only entering the South African betting industry in 2016, many bettors prefer Betway over other betting sites. One of the reasons for this is the variety of top features available.

In terms of cricket, the bookie has a dedicated section for top events worldwide. Betway covers games according to leagues so players can quickly locate their favourites.

Cricket events are available in:

the Bangladesh Premier League,

Indian Premier League,

ECS Spain T10,

Pakistan Super League,

and New Zealand Women's One Day Competition.

If you want to bet on the Indian Premier League, Sheffield Shield, and T20 Series, you will also find game options.

Like Hollywoodbets, players can use the bet builder feature to select markets from the same events. The Betway Cricket site also allows streaming of some events once you own a betting account and have enough funds.

We confirmed from our Betway review that funding your account is straightforward, thanks to the variety of payment methods. Bank Cards, Instant Bank Transfers, Vouchers, and EFT Bank Transfers are some of the available options.

Unlike Hollywoodbets, Betway offers a mobile app that is compatible with all mobile devices. Whether you use iOS, Huawei, or Android, you can download the app.

I’ve completed my Betway registration and can only say good things about the bookie. The registration procedure was easy, and the FICA verification was straightforward.

The cricket betting markets on offer are also robust, especially for new bettors. The Betway cricket site also has an extensive bonus page.

Although the odds may not be the best in the South African market, the operator should be your go-to option to begin your betting journey.

🏆 Top Cricket Betting Site - Supabets

The stand-out feature of Supabets is the welcome bonus offer. New users get an R50 free bet immediately after their Supabets registration.

We find this intriguing because players don’t need to do anything other than register to get the offer. There are no hidden charges, and the bonus is on the bookmaker.

Players may use the R50 free bet to familiarise themselves with the cricket betting options. Like other top bookies, offers are available according to countries or leagues.

Supabets covers betting options from:

the Pakistan Super League,

National Cricket League,

Oman D50,

Bangladesh Premier League, and more.

Games are regularly available, whether pre-match or live betting.

In a bid to ensure players get the best out of their bets, Supabets has a dedicated results and statistics page. This helps players to wager more on stats instead of betting on impulse.

Be assured that your information is safe with Supabets. According to our Supabets review, the bookie is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator and has the appropriate SSL technology to protect your data.

A wide range of payment options are available, including:

Vouchers,

EFTs,

Ewallets, and

Cardless OTPs.

Deposits and withdrawals are instant, and no transaction fees are attached.

Supabets also has a mobile app for Android users to wager at their convenience. The Supabets app retains all the bookie’s features, so bettors can wager on cricket without any issues.

Although Supabets is a new entrant into the South African betting market, it has already become popular. I registered an account within a few minutes and got the signup bonus without doing anything else.

If you are a rookie bettor, this bookie should be your option. Experienced bettors will also enjoy the statistics and results section.

🏆 Top Cricket Betting Site - Betfred

Another top betting site our expert review will recommend for betting on cricket is Betfred. Despite the absence of a Betfred app, the betting site is still accessible through your mobile site.

Betfred is one of the top bookmakers with an excellent customer support service. You can contact their representatives using live chats, telephone, email, and physical addresses.

The response time is fast, and their representatives are available 24/7. There is also information on the various branches scattered across the country.

The welcome bonus offer is one of Betfred's standout features. New users get a first deposit match offer of up to R5,000 after their Betfred registration.

The good thing about the bonus is that players can use it to wager on cricket games. Other interesting offers are also available, including Bet Builder Bonanza and Bet Builder Boost.

We confirmed from our Betfred review page that cricket is one of the most popular sports on the bookmaker because of the wide range of betting options. Betfred places cricket events into categories by country.

Players will find options such as:

International,

Australia,

Spain, Pakistan,

New Zealand,

India, and Bangladesh.

Competitions covered include:

Test Series The Ashes,

Navi Mumbai Premier League,

Ranji Trophy,

and Simulated Reality League.

Betfred offers price boosts on selected cricket matches, ranking the bookie over other top betting sites.

The payment methods available, such as Vouchers, Ozow, EFT Secure, Bank Cards, and Ewallets, are those you already know how to use.

I’ve tested the cricket offers on Betfred. The bookie ranks among the best online cricket betting sites in the country.

Not only was the user interface interesting, but I was also able to navigate the betting options easily. The promotions page is filled with a series of offers, and I also used the Bet Builder offer.

🏆 Top Cricket Betting Site - Gbets

Licensed by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, Gbets is another safe sportsbook for betting on cricket. The betting site allows users to open an account within 3 minutes to start their betting journey.

After your Gbets registration, you can claim the welcome R25 free bet offer when you meet the required minimum deposit. The terms and conditions and wagering requirements are fair.

Gbets has a dedicated section for Cricket betting, where offers are displayed according to countries and leagues.

Odds are on offer under the cricket betting:

IPL,

T20 World Cup,

Pakistan Super League,

Bangladesh Premier League,

and many more.

Live betting is a big thing on Gbets, with top betting markets to wager on already-started games. Players can also use statistics and graphical simulation to enhance their betting decisions.

The bookmaker provides a mobile app for Android and iOS users. All the betting site’s key features are available on the Gbets app, whether sports betting, promotions, or live betting.

Customers will not face any issues depositing and withdrawing from the operator because of the top payment methods on offer.

Some of the payment options our Gbets review confirmed are:

EFTs,

Credit Cards,

and Top-Up Vouchers.

While Gbets will not be my first choice, I will still recommend it to bettors who are looking for a variety of options. The cricket betting options on offer are decent, and the odds are quite competitive.

However, the welcome bonus is a bit too low compared to other leading bookies. If you want a betting site with an excellent welcome offer, Gbets is not the best choice.

Nevertheless, you can trust the website with your information and other financial details. Customer support also responds swiftly to any queries you may have.

🏆 Top Cricket Betting Site - Fafabet

We’ve included Fafabet on our list because of a number of factors. First, completing your Fafabet registration qualifies you for the very interesting welcome offer of the operator, a combo offer of R25 no deposit bonus + 50 Free Spins and a match up to R7,000.

Apart from the welcome bonus, other promotions are available. Fafabet offers daily free bets, refer a friend bonus, and other regular offers.

The cricket section is outlined according to countries and leagues.

Events are available in:

Australia,

Spain,

New Zealand,

Bangladesh,

Pakistan, and India.

International events covering:

the T20 World Cup,

T20 Series,

and ICC Cricket World Cup are also available.

Fafabet provides odds for these games for pre-match and live betting.

The operator provides odds in different formats, including Net Decimal, American, Decimal, and Fractional. A Fafabet app is also available for Android users to enhance their betting experience.

Fafabet is keen on customer service and has included a WhatsApp contact method, among other options. The variety of support options ensures customers get responses almost immediately.

A number of deposit and withdrawal options are available to help you have a smooth transaction. Our expert confirmed from our Fafabet review that you can use Vouchers, EFTs, Snapscan, Ozow, and OTT to process your payments on the platform.

I had no regrets about signing up on Fafabet because of the variety of betting features. The website has an interesting design and is easy to navigate and the special welcome offer is very interesting.

The payment methods are easy to use, and there are no transaction fees. I also opted in for the welcome bonus and got credited immediately.

The cricket odds might not be the best, but they are competitive. I will recommend Fafabet for both new and expert punters.

🆚 Cricket Betting Sites Comparison

If you are still not sure of which betting site to register with, we want to help you decide. We’ve presented a table below with the pros and cons of our best cricket betting sites in the country.

🏆 Bookmakers ✅ Pros ❌ Cons Hollywoodbets Wide range of cricket betting markets

Same match bet builder

R25 sign up bonus for cricket betting No iOS mobile app

The website has too many information

Slow customer support response Betway Live betting and live streaming

Licensed bookmaker

Wide range of payment options User interface not intuitive Slow customer support

Limited bonuses for existing users Supabets Interesting design

R50 sign up free bet

Results and Statistics section No iOS mobile app

Limited cricket betting offers

Relatively new in the betting industry Betfred First deposit match bonus up to R5,000

Wide range of other promotions

Best with cricket events No mobile app

No FAQ page

Slow customer support response Gbets Mobile app for iOS and Android

Licensed and trusted bookie

Swift customer support response Small welcome bonus value

Limited payment methods

Odds are not the best Fafabets Wide range of customer support channels, including WhatsApp

Different odds formats

150% bonus on your first deposit up to R5,000 No iOS app Not the most competitive odds Relatively new to the South African betting industry

🥇 Our Top Choice for Cricket Betting in South Africa

We’ve listed the best cricket betting sites in the country in this guide. However, we also have our opinion on which one stands out the most.

Our top choice is Hollywoodbets due to various factors. First, you will get an R25 sign-up bonus to bet on cricket immediately after signing up.

This bonus is free and you don’t have to first make a deposit to get it. The wagering requirements are also simple.

Hollywoodbets also has a wide range of cricket betting markets. Offers are available from the top competitions, and you may also use the same match bet builder feature.

The bookie is also trusted among all South African punters thanks to its reputation over the years. Although the odds might not be the best, bettors feel safe because of the household name.

There is also a mobile app to help you wager from any location. If you cannot get the app, you can access the Hollywoodbets URL on your mobile browser or use the data-free site.

Live betting and streaming are also available. The bookie ensures you don’t miss out on any offers, and you can also watch your favourite team and player.

🎁 The Cricket Betting Site With the Best Welcome Bonus

Betfred is our pick for the cricket bookie with the best welcome bonus. New users get a first deposit match bonus of up to R5,000.

Although you need to make a first deposit to qualify for the offer, you will get the bonus within 2 hours. No other bookmakers on our list offer that high amount on a welcome offer.

Apart from the value, the wagering requirements are really fair. Once you get the bonus, you need to roll over the bonus amount 5 times at odds of 15/10 or more.

Only single bets are allowed, and cricket games also qualify. Customers can get as much as R15,000 after using the bonus amount to place bets.

Betfred provides odds on a wide range of cricket events you may use to redeem the first deposit bonus. Note that you must use the bonus within seven days of getting it.

📱 The Best App to Bet on Cricket in South Africa

Available for Android, iOS, and Huawei users, the Betway app stands out among the best cricket betting websites. Players can download the app by following the link on the Betway Cricket website.

The app retains all the bookmaker’s features. You can register an account, claim the welcome bonus, place a cricket bet online, deposit and withdraw and contact customer support.

The purpose of the app is to enhance your personal experience. Players may wager on the go without missing out on any offer.

The app also has a push notification icon that notifies you of new bonuses. Unlike the Betway website, which keeps asking for your login details, you will be kept logged in on the app.

We’ve also rated the Betway app highly because of the many cricket events on offer. You are spoilt for options, but we encourage you to wager with moderation.

🔍 How We Review Online Cricket Betting in South Africa

While betting is a pastime activity that punters should have fun and enjoy, we understand players need to deposit funds to place bets most of the time. Hence, we do everything to provide you with the best insight to get the best out of your stake.

We’ve created this guide with our experience and knowledge in the betting industry. Our experts have also put in the research to give you the best value for your time reading this guide.

We considered a variety of factors before selecting our list of the best cricket betting sites. You can find some of these factors below.

1. License and Legality

The first factor we considered was the license and legality of the platforms. We ensured that all the bookies on our list had appropriate licenses to operate in South Africa.

2 . Betting Markets

We also considered the betting markets available. All our sportsbooks provide a wide range of cricket events for customers to explore.

You can bet on popular and less popular competitions. All our listed options cover markets on the ICC Cricket World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the Indian Premier League.

This gives you the option to bet on your favourite teams and players.

3 . Odds

Odds determine how much a bettor will pay out after placing a bet. Thus, we ensure that all the operators in our list have the most competitive odds in the South African betting industry.

4 . Promotions and Bonuses

You can increase your bankroll with promotions and bonuses to explore more betting options. The best bookmakers not only offer welcome bonuses but also regular cricket promotions.

Most of our chosen bookmakers offer deposit bonuses, free bets, cashback offers, and boosted odds.

5 . Mobile Betting

Mobile compatibility is crucial because most punters place bets on their smartphones. We ensure that the best betting sites are compatible with all mobile devices and operating systems.

Some betting operators have mobile apps to enhance players’ betting experience further.

6 . Payment Methods

The payment section of a bookie is one of the most strategic areas. Bettors want to ensure they don’t face any issues when making a deposit or withdrawing their winnings.

We ensure that we add only bookmakers with a wide range of payment methods to our list.

7 . Customer Support

It is not out of place to run into problems when placing a bet. This is why customer support is essential.

Our list contains bookies with the best customer support, including live chat, phone numbers, email addresses, and WhatsApp. Most of their representatives are available 24/7, and their response time is quite quick.

❓ How to Choose Your Cricket Betting Site

According to the analysis we have made, players must watch out for certain criteria before choosing a betting site for the first time:

The first thing to check is whether the bookmaker has a license to operate in the country. After you’ve confirmed that, be sure the registration procedure allows you to open an account within a few minutes. Next, check out the cricket betting features. Only wager with the platform with a wide range of cricket events and betting markets. You can compare the bookie’s betting odds to those on other platforms to ensure they are competitive. The best betting site must also offer odds on live events. In addition, we encourage users to check the promotions page. Only sign up with a platform with a welcome offer and other top promotions. Players should also check the available payment methods. Register on a platform allowing you to deposit and withdraw without issues. See if the bookie has an excellent design and whether you can navigate the pages easily. Your user experience is paramount.

The table below provides more insight:

Choose The Best Cricket Betting Site Why It’s Important What To Check/Expect? Betting features To explore a number of betting markets Wide range of top cricket competitions Live Betting To bet on ongoing matches Check for a wide range of live betting markets Betting Odds Competitive odds mean better potential payouts Compare the odds to other bookmakers Mobile App Place bets on the go App available for Android and iOS devices Registration Process Easy access to the bookmaker If you can register within 5 minutes Deposit Methods Fund your account to place bets See the wide range of deposit options Withdrawal Methods Remove your winnings Check for withdrawal limits User Experience Enhanced betting experience Interesting design and easy navigation

🌟 Our Best Cricket Betting Tips

If you are new to cricket betting, it would be helpful if you do your due diligence before placing bets. As part of our guide, we’ve provided the following betting tips to help you.

1. Know the Sport

This is a no-brainer when it comes to sports betting. We always encourage players to know the sport well before placing their bets.

Cricket, in particular, is a peculiar game that needs a bit of understanding. Different competitions adopt different formats, and you must be familiar with the one you are betting on.

For instance, the T20 World Cup has a different format than the ICC Cricket World Cup. Only players who have done their research should place bets.

2 . Set a Betting Budget

Our advice to bettors is always to set a budget before betting. This helps you to manage your payroll and not bet on impulse.

So, stay within your budget and never chase your losses. Remember that betting is all about fun and enjoyment. Be rational at all times.

3 . Explore Various Cricket Betting Markets

Many bettors are stereotyped into only betting on the Match Winner betting market. Meanwhile, the best online cricket betting sites provide hundreds of other markets that could be easier to predict.

Try to explore betting markets such as Outright Winners, Team with Top Batter, Coin Toss Winner, Player of the Match, and more. However, ensure you understand how each market works before placing your bets.

4 . Do Your Research

Even though you are familiar with the sport, doing your research is still paramount. Before betting on a game, check out the team news from both sides.

See if there are injured players who are unavailable to play the game. You should also take the weather seriously because adverse weather could affect your team's performance.

Home advantage is also a big factor. So, checking for the head-to-head record, recent form, and how each side has performed on home and away turfs is recommended.

Our experts believe you should only bet on stats and not based on your emotions. Making informed bets positions you to maximise your bets.

5 . IPL Betting Series

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most popular cricket league worldwide. Hence, the majority of the best cricket betting sites offer IPL odds.

The IPL is an annual league that is held between March and May. Many bettors are always on the lookout to bet on these games.

If you are interested in betting on the IPL, odds are available on:

Betway,

Hollywoodbets,

Supabets,

Betfred,

Gbets,

and Fafabet.

With their live-streaming feature, you will also get the chance to watch your favourite players like Jaspirt Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Virat Kohli on Betway and Hollywoodbets.

Most Popular FAQs For Best Cricket Betting Sites in South Africa

To complete this guide, we answered some of the top questions about the best cricket betting sites below.

How do I get started with cricket betting in South Africa?

The first step to betting on cricket is to register an account with a reputable bookmaker. We’ve provided a list of the cricket betting sites you can trust in this guide.

What are the best cricket betting tips and strategies?

To get the best out of your cricket bets, you must do your research on the league, event, and teams. Also, we encourage players to set a budget and not go beyond this to help them manage their bankroll.

How can I find the bonuses and promotions to bet on cricket in South Africa?

You can find bonuses and promotional offers to bet on cricket on the top betting sites. We’ve added a list of the top bookies with promotions in this guide.

Where can I bet on the IPL?

You can bet on the IPL on any of our listed bookmakers in this guide. The top ones include Hollywoodbets, Betway, Betfred, and Fafabet.

What is the cricket betting site with the best welcome bonus?

We’ve identified Betfred as the cricket bookmaker with the best welcome bonus. New players get a first deposit match bonus of up to R5,000.