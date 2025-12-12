Barcelona vs Osasuna predictions: Yamal to fire hosts to victory

Our betting expert expects the visitors to get on the scoresheet. Yet, Lamine Yamal should help Barcelona extend their lead at the top of the table.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Barcelona faced a tougher test than expected in midweek. However, they came through with a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Jules Kounde was the unlikely hero. He scored a brace and helped Barca record their sixth victory in seven matches. They’ve won six in a row in La Liga and moved four points clear of Real Madrid.

Osasuna are in the bottom six with just 15 points from their first 15 games under Alessio Lisci. They picked up a much-needed 2-0 home win over fellow strugglers Levante on Monday night. However, they remain winless on their travels in the league.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Osasuna

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Balde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Kounde, Pedri, De Jong, Raphinha, Fermin, Yamal, Ferran

Osasuna expected lineup: Herrera, Bretones, Catena, Boyomo, Rosier, Torro, Moncayola, Ruben, Oroz, Munoz, Budimir

Visitors to breach Barca’s defence

Barcelona have averaged 2.94 goals per game in La Liga this season. With all of their main forwards currently available, Hansi Flick has many quality options up top. Therefore, a home goal at some stage appears almost inevitable in this match.

However, there is reason to think Osasuna can score too. Barca continue to leave space behind their defensive line. Eintracht Frankfurt’s striker, Ansgar Knauff, was the latest to exploit it. The Catalans keep conceding the same types of goals.

It’s now just one clean sheet in 16 competitive outings for the hosts. Both teams netted in 14 of those matches. With Victor Munoz capable of exploiting Barca’s weak point, this game should also see both teams score.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.67 on Betway

Expect early goals at Camp Nou

Another clear trend in Barcelona’s recent matches has been the frequency of early goals. There were three in the opening 13 minutes of their 5-3 win at Real Betis last weekend. The Catalans added two more before the break as they came from behind to lead 4-1.

They tend to attack from the first whistle. Flick seems relatively unbothered by the team conceding early on. Barca have fallen behind in the first half in each of their last five matches. However, they still managed to fight back and win four of those games.

13 of Barca’s last 15 encounters in all competitions have delivered at least two first-half goals. Osasuna also tend to score early. 71% of their league goals came before the interval. Given that, backing over 1.5 first-half goals with an implied probability of 57.1% seems to offer value.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Bet 2: Over 1.5 first-half goals at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Yamal to fire for in-form hosts

Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, Ferran Torres, and Robert Lewandowski appear to be competing for two places in this Barcelona side. However, it’s clear that Lamine Yamal holds a special place in Flick’s eyes. The teenager has started all six matches since the last international break and hasn’t been replaced before the 80th minute.

He may finally get a rest when Barca travel to play minnows Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey next Tuesday. However, Yamal should still feature prominently in this match.

The Spain international is in good form in front of goal, having scored in five of his last nine appearances. He has even taken over some penalty duties when Lewandowski is off the pitch.

Yamal’s average of 4.3 shots per game is second only to Kylian Mbappe in La Liga. He averages a goal every 165 minutes in the Spanish top flight. With an implied probability of 47.6%, Yamal is likely to add to his goal tally in this game.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Bet 3: Lamine Yamal to score anytime at odds of 2.10 on Betway

