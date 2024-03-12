Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Prediction: Form could edge out home advantage

We share predictions and betting tips for the Champions League second-leg clash between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

Atletico Madrid are making their ninth round-of-16 appearances in the last 11 seasons, but they go into the second leg with all the work to do.

Recent form doesn’t suggest that Diego Simeone’s charges will trouble Inter Milan on Wednesday night at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Los Colchoneros will be banking on their home faithful to help push them through to the next round of the competition.

The hosts have only lost once at home all season, so there is hope for Atleti fans that their team can turn this tie around.

However, Inter Milan certainly have the advantage as they travel to the Spanish capital in fine form, topping Serie A by a whopping 16 points.

But trying to hold onto that 1-0 lead may not be enough to progress to the next round, which means fans are in for a cracker of a classic Champions League night.

Gaps developing in pursuit of a leveller

Both sides have healthy goal averages in their domestic leagues and this competition. The hosts have scored 17 times in the group stage at an average of 2.83 goals per game.

Inter are slightly less devastating in attack, netting nine times in seven fixtures, averaging 1.29 goals per game in the Champions League.

Considering the situation Simeone’s men find themselves in, the initiative lies with them to come out and play.

As a result, Simone Inzaghi’s charges can exploit their hosts on the counter, leading to all defensive hands being on deck for the hosts.

Inter have won an average of 4.64 corners on the road in Serie A this term, thanks to their attacking tactics.

Meanwhile, the Madrid outfit have won an average of 4.07 corners when playing at the Metropolitano in La Liga this season.

Goal-mouth action is bound to be in high supply on Wednesday night.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 1: Corner total - 9-11 @ 2.85 with Supabets

Slow starters

If you had to identify a chink in Inter Milan’s armour, it’s the fact that they are slow starters on the road, particularly in Europe.

They conceded first in two of their last three away dates in this competition, requiring goals beyond the 70th minute to salvage draws (W1, D2).

That’s not the case for the hosts as they’ve opened the scoring in six of their previous nine Champions League matches. All those goals arrived within the first 10 minutes.

Almost a quarter (24%, 6) of Los Colchoneros’ first-half goals in La Liga have come in the first 15 minutes.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 2: First goal - 1-15 minutes @ 3.05 with Supabets

Comeback kings

Inter might approach Wednesday’s fixture with some caution, which could allow the home side to launch a flurry of attacks.

Bearing in mind how slow the visitors get into the game on their travels, Simeone’s troops could easily take a halftime lead. They’ve done so in four of their six group games this term.

Of the 18 times they’ve surrendered a lead in La Liga, the opponents equalised on five occasions.

Inter’s halftime results in the Champions League group stage were split equally (W2, L2, D2).

However, they remarkably came from 3-0 down to snatch a draw at Benfica, a possible outcome on Wednesday, especially considering the attack they boast.

Furthermore, Simeone is likely to be without defenders Jose Maria Gimenez and Cesar Azpilicueta, alongside Antoine Griezmann who’s battling an ankle injury.