Aston Villa vs Tottenham Predictions: Villa’s home record to be the difference

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Aston Villa’s clash with Tottenham on Sunday, including 9.60 odds on the correct score.

+

Aston Villa are a different proposition under Unai Emery compared to the past few seasons. They’re already playing in Europe and are competing for a top-four spot in the league.

Their goalless draw away to Ajax on Thursday will breathe additional confidence into the squad as they’re likely to get the better of the Dutch team in the reverse fixture to qualify for the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Both teams to score in the second half @ 2.14 with Supabets

Aston Villa to win @ 2.36 with Supabets

Correct score - 2-1 to Aston Villa @ 9.60 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

However, they must turn their attention to guarding fourth spot in the Premier League as a finish in the Champions League spot is entirely in their own hands.

The Villans are five points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham, although they’ve played a game more. Hosting Spurs at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon is a crucial tie for both sides.

Tottenham must find a way to win this weekend if they’re to control their own destiny in terms of finishing fourth this season.

However, that’s easier said than done against a side that’s dispatched Manchester City and Arsenal in consecutive games at Villa Park near the end of 2023.

Action-packed second stanza

Both sides employ free-flowing, attacking tactics that result in plenty of goals. With Ollie Watkins leading the line for the hosts, they always offer a goal threat.

In their last six games at Villa Park, both teams have found the back of the net. Emery’s men have scored at least once in all their home league fixtures this term.

They often come knocking in the second period, netting 57% of their home goals in the latter half of Premier League games but also conceded 67% of goals during the same period.

That statistic offers hope to Tottenham of breaching the Villa backline as they’ve struck 14 second-half goals on the road (54%), indicating the never-say-die attitude at the club.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score in the second half @ 2.14 with Supabets

Villa to guard their fortress

While it may be a tough fixture to call, Aston Villa’s home form has been incredible this term. They’ve only lost twice in 13 games and go into this clash on a run of three wins in a row.

Furthermore, Emery’s troops have beaten Spurs in each of their last three Premier League meetings.

Tottenham’s forward play can sometimes leave them exposed at the back, which other sides have started exploiting.

The Lillywhites have only won five of their 12 road trips this term and have only beaten Liverpool from the teams that are currently above them in the standings.

Ange Postecoglou’s charges suffered defeat three weeks ago at home to Wolves, a sign that they are beatable, especially for an Aston Villa side playing at their fortress.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Betting Tip 2: Aston Villa to win @ 2.36 with Supabets

A close encounter

Predicting a scoreline in the Premier League is risky due to the unpredictable nature of the clubs in the division. However, Villa have won the last two head-to-heads by a 2-1 scoreline.

Considering what’s at stake for these clubs and the fact that this fixture is at Villa Park, the hosts may just come out on top.

Even though Emery’s men may bag three points, Spurs should have enough in the tank to score at least once, a feat they’ve accomplished in their last 26 league games.