Arsenal vs PSV: Gunners Cruise Into Quarters

We’ve got Arsenal vs PSV predictions for this crucial match in the Champions League last 16. Our expert expects Arsenal to edge a low-scoring affair.

+

Arsenal vs PSV Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs PSV

Arsenal to win and BTTS - No at odds of 2.25 on Betway

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.05 on Betway

First-half correct score - 1-0 Arsenal at odds of 3.40 on Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

One Champions League last-16 tie that appears all but decided is this one.

The Gunners hold a commanding 7-1 lead from the first leg, and no side in Champions League history has ever come close to overturning such a deficit.

It will be a second successive quarter-final appearance in this competition for Arsenal if they safely navigate this tie. With two massive games either side of this clash, Mikel Arteta’s side may opt to rotate his side here.

PSV are merely playing for a bit of pride. They did manage a win in the Eredivisie at the weekend, but that’s their only win across their last four games. They may decide to prioritise their faltering title challenge over this game, which can only be described as mission impossible.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs PSV

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya, Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko, Partey, Jorginho, Merino, Sterling, Trossard, Nwaneri

PSV Expected Lineup: Benitez, Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Malacia, Saibari, Schouten, Lang, Til, Perisic, De Jong

Arsenal's Defence Secures Victory

With a series of attacking injuries, Arsenal have relied on their defence as the key to success recently.

The only exception to this came in the reverse fixture when they scored seven, but a repeat seems unlikely. That’s largely because PSV haven’t kept a clean sheet away from home in the Champions League since March 2016.

Having played a huge game against Manchester United at the weekend and with Chelsea up next, Arteta may decide to rotate his squad.

If he does, defence will probably be the least affected area. The Gunners have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last nine Champions League home games.

They won all eight of those games without conceding, including each of the last four.

The last English side to win five in a row at home without conceding in the competition was Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in 2021/22.

Arsenal vs PSV Bet 1: Arsenal to win and BTTS - No at odds of 2.25 on Betway

Goals Hard to Come By

Despite eight goals in the first leg, this promises to be a very different clash, mainly due to the lack of stakes.

The Gunners already know they are more than likely going to be playing in the quarter-finals, and that makes this a somewhat peculiar match.

With a game against Chelsea awaiting at the weekend, it’s expected Arteta will make changes, which could have an effect on the game.

With PSV standing next to no chance of advancing, this game holds little significance for them as well. As a result, the game could turn out to be a dull affair where both sides simply want it out of the way.

The Gunners’ last seven Champions League knockout ties have also shifted between over and under 2.5 goals.

The last one saw over 2.5 goals, so history hints at a low-scoring affair here.

Arsenal vs PSV Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.05 on Betway

Arsenal to Dominate First Half

This bet is for the score to stand at 1-0 to Arsenal at half-time, which may seem far-fetched to some after the first leg.

However, history suggests it’s far from unrealistic, as the Gunners have led 1-0 at the break in their last three Champions League home games.

In fact, five of their last eight Champions League home games saw Arsenal lead 1-0 at the interval.

Additionally, three of their last four games at the Emirates across all competitions also saw a 1-0 scoreline in Arsenal’s favour at half-time.

It’s not unusual for Arsenal to score before the break, having done so in their last 13 home games in this competition.