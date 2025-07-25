Arsenal vs Newcastle United predictions: Three tips for Gunners’ clash

You can find our Arsenal vs Newcastle United predictions, including three tips, as they prepare for their friendly on Sunday, 27 July.

+

The Gunners are the stronger side on paper, and they have had a good summer on the transfer front. We’re backing them for victory in Singapore.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Arsenal to win at odds of 1.60 on Betway

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.25 on Betway

Both teams to score - no - at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Arsenal should claim a 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Arsenal finished last season with two wins from their final three matches, drawing only to Liverpool. One of those victories came against Newcastle United, and they head into this game as the stronger side on paper. A recent win over Milan in normal time has further boosted their confidence.

The Magpies, meanwhile, have had a tough summer. Their 2024/25 campaign ended with back-to-back defeats to the Gunners and Everton, while their most recent friendly saw them thumped 4-0 by Celtic. They did record a 4-0 win over Carlisle United earlier, but that was expected against a National League side.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Newcastle United expected lineup: Pope, Trippier, Burn, Botman, Targett, Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga

The Gunners have the upper hand

In terms of head-to-head, Newcastle had a lot of joy against the Gunners last season. They beat them at home in the Premier League and twice in the League Cup - but fell to a 1-0 defeat in their final meeting. That said, it’s Arsenal’s strong summer that now gives them the upper hand.

While Eddie Howe did manage to sign Anthony Elanga, it’s been a largely disappointing transfer window for the Geordies. Many targets have ended up elsewhere, and they now face the possibility of losing Alexander Isak too. In the meantime, Arsenal have been very active.

Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Christian Norgaard have already arrived, and Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly joining soon. It could be exactly the sort of window they needed, and they seem well placed to come out on top in Kallang.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Bet 1: Arsenal to win at odds of 1.60 on Betway

History suggests a low-scoring affair

Recent games between these two have generally been low-scoring. Aside from one 4-1 outlier last February (won by Arsenal), 10 of their last 11 meetings since May 2021 have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Given this is a pre-season clash, with new recruits still bedding in, it’s unlikely to be an open affair. Both of Newcastle’s pre-season games so far have seen over 3.5 scored, but this is a different sort of opponent. After their thumping at Celtic Park, the Toon Army will keep it tight.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are pretty pragmatic these days, and with new signings in the squad, they might not be at their free-flowing best.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.25 on Betway

Arsenal’s strong backline

Arteta’s men had the best defence in the top-flight last season, and he hopes for more of the same in 2025/26. The arrivals of Zubimendi, Mosquera and Norgaard should help in that regard.

This 2-0 scoreline has occurred on six different occasions, making it the most common scoreline, and only one game has seen both teams score. If the pattern follows, then it’s not likely to be one for the neutrals, and Arsenal’s strong defence could well come into play as well.

Both sides have conceded in four of their last six games across all competitions, but Arsenal’s clean sheet against Milan stands them in good stead. Their manager will be eager to see a similar performance in this one.