Angola vs Namibia Predictions: Antelopes to leap into AFCON quarters

Namibia made history on Wednesday night as their goalless draw with Mali helped them qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations knockout phase for the first time in four attempts.

The Brave Warriors must now try to live up to their name when they lock horns with Angola on Saturday evening in Bouaké.

Angola vs Namibia Betting Tips

Angola to win @ 2.09 with Supabets

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.45 with Supabets

Halftime/ Full-time result - Draw/ Angola @ 4.55 with Supabets

It’s already been a historical campaign for Collin Benjamin’s troops having registered their first-ever win at AFCON in their opener against Tunisia.

Namibian fans will want more of the same to make it a tournament to remember.

A Southern African derby is never a foregone conclusion, even though Angola go into the game as strong favourites to book their quarter-final spot.

After winning Group E with a convincing 2-0 win against Burkina Faso, the Black Sable Antelopes are expected to turn over Namibia at the weekend.

A history of shared spoils

Angola have only tasted defeat once in their last 10 internationals (W3, D6).

They’ve now gone on back-to-back wins in the tournament, overcoming a tricky Burkina Faso tie in the process.

The Black Sable Antelopes have met Namibia on three occasions before Saturday, one of them being at the AFCON in 1998.

All three games ended with the spoils being shared, with both teams failing to score on the last two occasions.

Namibia have had a mixed bag of results at this year’s AFCON but their stand-out result was beating Tunisia on matchday one.

However, they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to South Africa and may not have enough to get a result against Angola.

Angola vs Namibia Betting Tip 1: Angola to win @ 2.09 with Supabets

Goal drought in Africa

There have been 89 goals scored so far in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, 13 away from matching the record for the most goals in the 2019 tournament (102).

While that record may be broken this year, Angola and Namibia haven’t had the best of times in front of goal.

Pedro Goncalves’ charges scored in each of their group games with only one game involving more than two goals.

Namibia only scored once in the tournament and the two goalless draws in recent history between these two suggests more of the same is expected on Saturday.

Angola vs Namibia Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.45 with Supabets

Breaking the deadlock

Three of Namibia’s last four fixtures have ended in a deadlock at halftime. They’ve only converted one of those games into victories (D2).

Angola’s matchday two encounter against Mauritania ended in a draw at halftime with the Black Sable Antelopes coming back in the second period to snatch victory.

They’ve found the net in the second half in each of their AFCON games this term and will likely force the issue after going in deadlocked at the break.