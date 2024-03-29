Alaves vs Real Sociedad Predictions: Visitors to maintain superiority over Alaves

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the La Liga battle between Deportivo Alaves and Real Sociedad.

+

After being dumped out of the Champions League by PSG earlier this month, Real Sociedad are desperate to get back into the competition next season through their league finish.

Currently, the San Sebastian outfit are sixth in the La Liga standings, good enough for the Europa Conference League but they’re 10 points behind fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao.

Alaves vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Real Sociedad halftime clean sheet - NO - @ 2.66 with Supabets

Over 1.5 goals for Real Sociedad @ 2.86 with Supabets

Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Real Sociedad @ 5.00 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

With nine games left in the season, Imanol Alguacil’s side can’t afford to drop any points if they’re to make a play for a Champions League qualification spot.

They travel to the Estadio Mendizorrotza on Sunday evening for a date with Deportivo Alaves, a side they’d fancy themselves against.

The hosts are in a different predicament than their visitors as Alaves are sat 13th in La Liga, 10 points ahead of the relegation zone but also 10 behind Sunday’s opponents.

Climbing into the top half of the log should be the goal for Luis Garcia and his troops, which is highly possible if they can string a few victories together, starting this weekend.

Early vulnerabilities

As expected, Alaves are more efficient in front of goal at home. They’ve scored 15 times in 14 games in their backyard and found the net in each of their last five La Liga fixtures.

El Glorioso scored 53% of their league goals in the first half when playing at home with the majority (4) coming between the 31st minute and the halftime whistle.

Their opponents are quite susceptible to conceding early when on the road this season. The Whites and Blues conceded 62% (10) of their away goals in the first half.

With the home crowd behind them from the get-go, Alaves should find a way past the visitor’s defence to at least lay a glove on their opponents.

Alaves vs Real Sociedad Betting Tip 1: Real Sociedad halftime clean sheet - NO - @ 2.66 with Supabets

A trend of goal efficiency to continue

While the travelling party are leaky on the road, they’re prolific in front of goal. Real Sociedad scored 21 goals in 15 away fixtures at an average of 1.40 goals per game.

Alguacil’s charges go into Sunday’s match on a run of scoring at least two goals in their previous three league games on the road this term.

Leading goalscorer Mikel Oyarzabal has struck five of his eight goals this season away from home. The drought that he’s going through since January could end here on Sunday.

The hosts have conceded (16) more than they’ve scored at home this term (15), a statistic that will encourage Oyarzabal, Martin Zubimendi and company.

Alaves vs Real Sociedad Betting Tip 2: Over 1.5 goals for Real Sociedad @ 2.86 with Supabets

A late surge

Both sides have played 14 home and away games respectively this season. 50% of those fixtures ended all square at halftime.

Considering Real Sociedad’s trouble early in league matches, they might need the second period to bag all three points on Sunday.

Of the seven halftime draws away from home, the White and Blues went on to win two. Seven of their 10 second-half goals on the road have come after the 76th minute.

Alaves conceded eight goals in the second period of their home league games this term, six of those arrived beyond the 76th minute, opening the door for a late Real Sociedad surge.