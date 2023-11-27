10bet App Download for Android & iPhone in South Africa (September 2026)

Learn how to download the 10bet app on Android, APK & iOs. New players will receive a 10bet sign up offer when they register. 18+, T&Cs apply

There is a 10bet iOS app and a 10bet Android app for South Africans, so it's easy to access it. If you read our 10bet app installation guide, you will learn not only how to download 10bet app but also other useful details about the app.

🔍 How to Download the 10bet Application in South Africa?

Bettors in South Africa can use their mobile devices to download the 10bet app, and it is easy for both operating systems. Nevertheless, if you use an iOS or Android device, you must follow our expert 10bet bookmaker review.

We tested the 10bet app and we are confident that downloading won't pose any problems for you at all. We will walk you through the 10bet app download process for the 10bet iOS app and 10bet Android app in this 10bet review.

➡️ How to Download 10bet Android / APK in South Africa

You can only install the 10bet APK app if you have an Android device. Currently, there are no gambling apps on Google Play Store South Africa because the company's policies prohibit it. As a result, Android users are left with the option to download the 10bet APK app if they want to access the bookmaker's application.

You can install the 10bet APK app if there isn't any 10bet app compatibility problem. It can work on devices like Samsung, Sony Xperia, Google Pixel, Nokia, Xiaomi, and others.

Here's our expert guide on how to download the 10bet APK app on your device:

Visit the 10bet site.

Locate the app download page to access the 10bet APK app.

Tap on the 10bet app download icon to initiate the apk download.

Immediately the apk download is complete, grant app permissions.

Go to your settings to "accept installation from unknown sources".

Install the 10bet Android app on the device. The 10bet app download process should take less than 5 minutes.

10bet Android System Requirements Table

Take a look at the table to find the system requirements.

Operation System Android Compatibility Android 4.0 and higher Software Version n/a File Size 21.27mb

➡️ How to Download 10bet IOS in South Africa

If there was one, you wouldn't need to download any files to obtain the 10bet iOS app. You can easily get the 10bet app from the Apple Store in South Africa. At the moment, there isn't any 10bet app compatibility for iOS. As such, bettors will make do with the mobile website, since the bookmaker only has a 10bet Android app. Unfortunately, we won't be giving any expert 10bet app download guide on how to get the 10bet app on iOS devices. In the meantime, since there is no 10bet iOS app, you can access the bookmaker's page on the website.

10bet iOS System Requirements Table

You can find the requirements for iOS devices here.

Operation System iOs Compatibility n/a App Size n/a Where to Download? n/a

➡️ How to Use the Mobile Version App?

The 10bet app makes it easy for South Africans to access gambling products from the bookmaker. The app requires no browser, unlike the website. There's also the issue of constantly logging in when you use the mobile website. You won't need to log in to your account each time you launch the 10bet app.

📱 Does 10bet Provide a Data-Free Feature?

Now that we've looked at how to download the 10bet app, let's answer the question about the availability of data-free apps. Some bookies offer data-free apps that allow you to place sports bets without your data. However, there isn't any data-free app on 10bet South Africa. You'll need to use an active internet device to operate the app after following our 10bet app download guide.

📚 What are the 10bet Mobile Betting Features?

10bet provides a mobile application that is exactly the same as their desktop website in every way. As a result, there are many features available on the 10bet mobile app.

Bettors using the 10bet app find it more convenient than visiting the website every time. You can place bets on sports while on the go on the 10bet iOS app and 10bet Android app. In addition, if you follow this 10bet app download guide, you'll get access to hassle-free payments and cashouts.

When we tested the betting app, these are the features you'll find interesting in this 10bet app installation guide:

Live Betting and Streaming

On 10bet, there are many live betting options, especially for different sporting events. You can access the live section of the app to bet on your favourite sports and also stream the games live. They have a live high quality stream feature on the 10bet mobile app so you can always watch sports events live. Some of the sports that are live streamed include football, basketball, volleyball, and ice hockey, to mention just a few.

Sports Betting

In addition to the live betting options, you can wager on a variety of sports on the 10bet app. If you don't want to bet live on sports, you can opt for any of their pre-match events on the app.

Betting Markets

The 10bet mobile app offers thousands of betting markets for different sporting events. You'll be spoilt for choice when browsing through the markets for pre-match and live games. It's also easy to navigate the app to find your preferred markets. You'll find popular markets like handicaps, totals, match winners, and double chances on the 10bet app.

Cash-out

10bet is one of the South African betting sites where you can use the cash out option. When it is available for a sporting event, you can collect your profit to avoid losing your entire bet. The cash out feature usually comes in handy when bettors are unsure of their picks. So, before the game ends, you can quickly opt out instead of losing all your winnings to that match.

Casino Games

There is a casino section on the 10bet mobile where you have access to thousands of games. The online bookmaker has an impressive portfolio that features games from leading software providers. Since all their games are optimized, you'll enjoy a smooth gaming experience on the app.

10bet offers over 2,000 online games from companies like Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, IGT, and Red Tiger Gaming. On the app, you'll have access to many slot, Jackpots, card games, poker, and even live dealers.

Deposits and Withdrawals

Our 10bet app installation guide won't be complete if we don't mention payments. One of the perks of using the 10bet mobile app is that you can conveniently use it for transactions. Like the website, the mobile application has all of the payment methods 10bet supports. As such, it's going to be convenient to make deposits and withdrawals on it. South Africans can choose payment methods like Visa, MasterCard, EFT, vouchers, and instant money wallets to deposit or withdraw on the app.

🎁 What’s 10bet Welcome Bonus on Mobile?

Another thing we'll mention in our 10bet app installation guide is the bonuses. If you sign up with 10bet South Africa today, you'll qualify for their welcome bonus. They are giving out a sports and casino bonus so you can test their site. You'll get a 100% games bonus up to R3000, or the 50% sports bonus and 10 free spins. You'll receive this bonus if you deposit at least R50 or more for the first time.

For the purpose of this 10bet app installation guide, these are the terms and conditions for the first deposit bonus :

Your initial deposit must be R50 or more. Your selections must have at least 1.50 odds. The 10bet bonus does not apply to 1ForYou Voucher deposits. You'll need to roll over the bonus 30x for games.

🆚 What’s the Best Mobile App in South Africa?

After discussing how to download the 10bet app, let's look at what makes the bookie stand out. Before we rate any bookie, we will like to compare them with other betting sites. So this is our opinion on the betting site.

🆚 10bet App vs Betway App

The 10bet mobile is more stylish than that of Betway. You'll appreciate the user interface and the intuitive controls. In addition, the bookie offers a combination of bonuses to new players for games and sports. Meanwhile, Betway only offers a sports bonus for new customers.

🆚 10bet App vs Betfred App

We also compared 10bet with Betfred South Africa, and this is what we can say. the 10bet app lists more sports than the Betfred platform. You can also find better odds on 10bet.

🆚 10bet App vs Hollywoodbets App

One of the things you'll appreciate when using the 10bet app is that it allows you to change the odds format. Hollywoodbets doesn't give that option. Also, while you get a native app for iOS and Android on 10bet, Hollywoodbets doesn't have any mobile betting app for South Africans.

✅ Conclusion: Why Use the 10bet Application For Online Betting in South Africa?

After reading our guide on how to download the 10bet app, you can go ahead to sign up for a new account on the 10bet app. If you follow the 10bet app installation guide to the letter there shouldn't be any problems using the mobile app on your phone. Keep in mind that 10bet has some intriguing offers when you register with the South African bookie.

You'll have access to all of the 10bet promotions and bonuses on the app. Also, if you use the 10bet app download, you won't have to log in every time you wish to access your betting account. You'll get to play games or bet on your favourite sports from any location.

Below are some of the pros and cons of using the 10bet app:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Live betting and streaming Few bonus offers Cash out available Not all games are streamed live Sports and casino bonus Strict bonus terms

🔍 What’s the Author’s Opinion About 10bet App?

I went ahead and got the app on my device to understand how to download the 10bet app. So, everything you get from this 10bet app installation guide is from my first hand 10bet mobile betting experience.

The entire process was seamless, and I had no problem accessing the 10bet app. I also like that the bookie gives players an option to use the mobile website.

The 10bet app is modern and intuitive, so it was easy to navigate the app with its smart features. I will rate my experience as excellent because I didn't experience any hassles with the 10bet app download.

FAQs - App 10bet in South Africa

Is the 10bet application available for both Android and iOS devices?

Yes, 10bet South Africa has a 10bet Android app but no 10bet iOS app for mobile users.

How do I create an account on the 10bet application?

After you follow our guide on how to download 10bet app you can create a new account with 10bet on the app by filling out the registration form.

Does the 10bet application offer live betting and live streaming?

Yes, South Africans can stream different sports live and also place live bets on the app.

How do I claim bonuses and promotions on the 10bet application?

You can claim the welcome bonus when you sign up and make your first deposit on the 10bet app.

Are there any terms and conditions associated with the bonuses and promotions offered by 10bet?

Yes, you'll need to meet the wagering requirements for the bonus. After claiming the 10bet bonus you must place bets with odds of 1.50.