Richard Greenwood

Freelance Content Writer

I have been a freelance writer for Goal.com since mid-2023, while also working as an established Digital PR professional with over 10 years in the industry. Working largely in the sports and gambling sector during that period, I've worked on a wealth of projects, undertaking many studies that have made national and international press, particularly in the football space.

A huge fan of sport, you won't find me anywhere else on a Saturday other than watching my beloved Stalybridge Celtic, where I also edit and put together the matchday programme as well as being the secretary of the supporters association. I'm also a keen cricket, cycling and running fan, as well as being a casual rock climber (although not too high!).