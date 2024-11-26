Aston Villa vs Juventus Predictions: The ‘Old Lady’ will stand firm

Our football predictions expert reveals his top predictions for Aston Villa vs Juventus ahead of this Champions League on Wednesday at 9 pm.

+

Aston Villa vs Juventus Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Aston Villa vs Juventus

Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.77 on Betway , equating to a 56% chance of a low scoring game.

, equating to a 56% chance of a low scoring game. Juventus Goals Band: 1-2 with odds of @1.65 on Betway , indicating a 61% chance of the visitors scoring one or two goals.

, indicating a 61% chance of the visitors scoring one or two goals. Juventus Draw No Bet of @2.10 on Betway, representing a 48% chance for the Bianconeri not to lose the game.

Juventus are expected to defeat Aston Villa with a 1-0 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

In a season marked by inconsistent performances, Aston Villa's upcoming game against Juventus in the Champions League represents a crossroads for both sides. Fans and analysts alike are buzzing with Aston Villa vs Juventus predictions, eager to see which team will seize the moment.

This high-stakes Matchday 5 clash at Villa Park holds implications not only for progression in Europe's elite club competition but also for the redemption of two historic clubs currently struggling to find consistency.

Aston Villa, reeling from a six-match sequence without victory, have faced challenges in remaining competitive in both the Premier League and Europe.

Meanwhile, Juventus remain the only unbeaten side in Serie A, but arrive at this match on the back of a disappointing scoreless draw against AC Milan, the seventh time they have shared the spoils this season.

Probable Lineups for Aston Villa vs Juventus

The probable lineup for Aston Villa in the "system of play."

Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins.

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Kalulu, Gatti, Savona; Thuram, Locatelli; Yildiz, Koopmeiners, Conceição; Weah.

Plenty of possession but no cutting edge

The Bianconeri arrive in Birmingham with mixed European form.

Historically, English venues have been unkind to them, with only three wins in their last 15 trips against English opponents.

More recently, their away record in the Champions League has been less than stellar, with just one win in their last seven away matches—a thrilling 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig.

Despite boasting the highest number of passes attempted and completed in Serie A, Juventus continue to struggle to create scoring chances; they’re ranked only seventh for touches in the opposition box domestically.

This lack of cutting edge has mirrored their European form, where they sit 10th for passes completed but lag significantly in creating shots (18th) and attacks (19th).

The likely absence of Dušan Vlahović, who has been involved in five goals across six away appearances in the Champions League, further complicates matters for Thiago Motta.

Aston Villa vs Juventus Bet 1: Under 2.5 Goals @1.77 with Betway

Villa’s main strength is counter attack

Unai Emery's Aston Villa, participating in the Champions League for the first time, began their campaign with an impressive run, claiming three consecutive victories.

Domestically, Villa's run of six matches without a win matches their poor run of April-May this year, but the concerns are more linked to their defensive vulnerability.

This was evident against Crystal Palace, where their ambitious setup, with Youri Tielemans and Ross Barkley deployed as central midfielders, was almost their undoing.

Crucially, Ollie Watkins's goal last Saturday, ending a six-game drought, offers a glimmer of optimism for the hosts.

Yet, Villa's statistical fortunes tell a story of underperformance, with an expected goals (xG) metric suggesting they should have scored five more goals than they actually have in the Premier League.

The same cannot be said for their European exploits, though.

Aston Villa have shown pragmatism, notably holding Bayern at bay with just 30% possession before snatching a win with their solitary shot on target—a performance they might look to replicate against Juventus’s defence.

The Bianconeri boast the best defensive record in Serie A, having conceded only 18 shots on target, of which just seven have resulted in goals.

Aston Villa vs Juventus Bet 2: Juventus Goals Band: 1-2 @1.65 with Betway

No value in the draw

Unai Emery's past ties with Juventus boss Thiago Motta—having managed him at Paris Saint-Germain—add an intriguing layer to this managerial duel.

This match stands out alongside Bologna vs. Lille and Sporting CP vs. Arsenal as one with a high probability of ending in a draw.

Matchday five of the Champions League group stage has often seen a high number of draws, with six last season and four in 2023/2024.

However, the new league phase format has transformed how teams approach their fixtures. In the current Champions League season, just 10 out of 72 matches have culminated in a draw.

Together, Villa and Juventus have drawn 11 league games this season, but the odds for a draw at Villa Park on Wednesday are notably lower than those for some of the draws we witnessed on Matchday 5 of last season’s competition.