Central African Republic

Central African Republic Overview

Euro Manager of the Year GFX

RANKED: Top 20 managers of the European season

The 2025-26 European season is over, and it ended just as the 2024-25 did 12 months earlier, with Paris Saint-Germain lifting the European Cup at the end of the Champions League final. Saturday's win over Arsenal in Budapest was a much tighter affair than their thrashing of Inter in Munich, but was greeted with no less joy by the French giants and their supporters as they clinched a double having already won Ligue 1.

OpinionChampions League
James Milner Brighton 2025-26

Milner retires at 40 after record-breaking career

An era of unparalleled longevity has come to a close as James Milner officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 40. The veteran midfielder departs the game as the Premier League's undisputed all-time record appearance holder, ending a remarkable 24-year top-flight journey.

J. MilnerBrighton
Free agents 2026 GFX

RANKED: Top 20 free agents available this summer

In the age of PSR and UEFA's financial regulations, the free agent market has probably never been more significant as clubs look to pick up a potentially key player without having to spend a penny. We're now into June, and there are a whole host of big names who will be out of contract at the end of the month - undoubtedly sparking a scramble for their signatures in the coming weeks.

AnalysisTransfers
Summer window GFX

30 players who will define the summer transfer window

And there we have it. The 2025-26 European football season is in the books, capped by Paris Saint-Germain beating Arsenal in the Champions League final to defend their continental crown. Soon the past nine months or so will become distant memories, such is the speed at which the footballing world moves on, especially when major tournaments on the horizon.

AnalysisTransfers
Nottingham Forest FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Fernandez or Anderson? Man City transfer priorities revealed

Manchester City are preparing for a transformative summer as the post-Pep Guardiola era begins to take shape at the Etihad Stadium. While speculation has linked the Premier League champions with a blockbuster move for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, the club's recruitment hierarchy appears to have settled on a different primary target for their midfield engine room.

E. FernandezE. Anderson
Euro W+Ls GFX

Biggest winners & losers of the European season

The European club season drew to a dramatic conclusion on Saturday, with Paris Saint-Germain defeating Arsenal on penalties to retain their Champions League crown. Not since Real Madrid nearly a decade ago had anyone successfully defended the title, making his a truly momentous night for Luis Enrique's men. However, defeat shouldn't take any of the shine off Arsenal's historic campaign, with the Gunners having won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

Winners & LosersChampions League
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Arsenal crestArsenal38267571274485
W
W
W
W
W
2Manchester City crestManchester City38239677354278
L
D
W
W
D
3Manchester United crestManchester United382011769501971
W
W
D
W
W
4Aston Villa crestAston Villa38198115649765
W
W
D
L
L
5Liverpool crestLiverpool381791263531060
D
L
D
L
W
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Betting spotlight

Canada vs Uzbekistan Predictions: White Wolves avoid defeat
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