What is Alex Morgan's net worth and how much does the USWNT star earn?

The Orlando Pride and U.S. women's national team striker is one of the top earners in the women's game thanks to the various deals she has

Alex Morgan is the face of the U.S. women's national team and one of the country's most successful soccer players.

An Olympic gold medallist and World Cup winner, Morgan has scored over 100 goals for the USWNT and catapulted herself into the public eye as one of the world's most influential female athletes.

The Orlando Pride striker's success has helped boost her profile when it comes to sponsors too and she has struck a number of lucrative endorsement deals.

But how much exactly is Morgan worth? Goal takes a look.

What is Alex Morgan's net worth?

It is difficult to definitively say what Morgan's net worth is, but most reports place the figure at $3 million (£2.4m).

The majority of the striker's wealth has been acquired through endorsement deals and, of course, her soccer team contracts.

How much does Alex Morgan earn?

Elite-level women's footballers earn nowhere near the same level of money as their male counterparts, not even those at the very top, like Morgan.

The maximum salary in the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) is $46,200 (£36K) a year and Morgan is undoubtedly one of the top earners, along with her team-mate Marta.

Morgan would also be earning money as a U.S. national team player, but that still leaves her trailing her male counterparts by some distance.

The bulk of her earning comes through sponsorship deals, which help to bring her overall annual earnings to around $1 million, though Forbes reported that she earned $3.5 million in 2017.

What sponsorships does Alex Morgan have?

Morgan has no shortage of endorsement deals, which help to pad out her earnings from playing football.

She is a Nike athlete and regularly forms part of the company's promotional imagery for their latest kit releases, not to mention boots.

Find a Coke with my name & tweet a pic with #ShareACokeWithMeSweeps for a chance to win a training session with me! pic.twitter.com/ZVoa8gdA2H — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) June 4, 2015

As well as that, Morgan has commercial deals with corporate giants such as Coca-Cola, McDonald's, AT&T, Panasonic, Chapstick and more.

Some of her more recent endorsements include FabFitFun and Molecule, a company also backed by Tom Brady that aims to improve sleep.

She was also one of the first female athletes to appear on the cover of EA Sports' FIFA video game series.

How many social media followers does Alex Morgan have?

Morgan is ranked among the most marketable female athletes in the world according to Hookit,which places her alongside the likes of tennis champion Naomi Osaka, golfer Lexi Thompson and the skateboarder Leticia Bufoni in terms of appeal.

As well as her ability on the pitch and actions off of it, Morgan boasts a considerable social media following, which helps to boost her marketability profile.

In total, at the time of writing, the forward had a following of 13.6 million spread across her profiles on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Instagram is by far her most popular platform, with 6.6 million followers and Twitter comes next with an audience of 3.6 million.

Her Facebook page's reach expands to just under 3.4 million.

What charity work does Alex Morgan do?

Morgan is a vocal presence among female athletes when it comes to activism and she has used her status to promote a number of different causes over the years.

In 2017, long with her fellow USWNT player Megan Rapinoe, Morgan was one of the first footballers to join Common Goal, a movement championed by Juan Mata which sees athletes pledge 1 per cent of their earnings to charity.

As well as that she is a UNICEF ambassador, taking part in their Kid Power Team project in 2016.

Morgan is also to the fore in the campaign for women to receive equal pay and has encouraged people to exercise their right to vote.

Article continues below

“It’s wonderful to be a professional athlete and feel fulfilled, but at the same time, what sort of legacy do you want to leave?” Morgan said in a 2019 interview with the New York Times Magazine.

“I had this dream of being a professional soccer player, and I never knew it entailed being a role model, being an inspiration, standing up for things I believe in, standing up for gender equality.

"But now I don’t know a world where I just play soccer. It goes hand in hand."