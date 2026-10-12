AE Prat Overview

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FC Bayern München v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1

Bayern sweat over Neuer injury

Bayern Munich are facing a race against time to have Manuel Neuer available for their upcoming Champions League showdown against Arsenal. The veteran goalkeeper has been sidelined recently, leaving the German giants to rely on their youthful backup in crucial fixtures.

M. NeuerBayern Munich
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October 2026
Copa del Rey
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Athletic Bilbao
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Standings

Liga MX crestLiga MX

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
14Pachuca crestPachuca113441814413
D
L
D
W
W
15Atletico de San Luis crestAtletico de San Luis123451621-513
D
L
W
W
L
16Atlante crestAtlante122551319-611
L
L
W
D
L
17Necaxa crestNecaxa122371525-109
L
D
L
L
L
18FC Juarez crestFC Juarez121110831-234
L
D
L
W
L
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Zoom sur les paris

Pronostic Everton vs Chelsea 17/10/2026 : les Toffees vont freiner les Blues
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