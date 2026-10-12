AE Prat Overview

Bayern Munich are facing a race against time to have Manuel Neuer available for their upcoming Champions League showdown against Arsenal. The veteran goalkeeper has been sidelined recently, leaving the German giants to rely on their youthful backup in crucial fixtures.
Jose Mourinho has sensationally suggested that Vinicius Junior should have turned his back on Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. The legendary manager believes the Brazilian superstar deserves to play in a league where he receives more fundamental respect than he currently finds in La Liga amid Arsenal's interest.
Harry Kane has lauded Michael Olise for his elite mentality after the winger bounced back from a crushing Champions League dismissal to shine in the Bundesliga. The French international produced a masterclass against RB Leipzig despite knowing he will miss a crucial European showdown with Arsenal.