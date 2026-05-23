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Professional League

Professional League Overview

NWSL Power Rankings

NWSL unveils ambitious 2027 season blueprint

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced its competition framework for the 2027 season, highlighted by the earliest start in league history. The regular season will kick off Feb. 11 at BMO Stadium, with the schedule constructed to accommodate the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Kerolin Barcelona GFX

Kerolin is the game-changer Barca need after Putellas' exit

It's here. The 2026 summer transfer window has arrived and it promises to be an extremely eventful one in the women's game, with several huge stars on the move. Alexia Putellas, Georgia Stanway and Sam Kerr are just some of those who have already completed summer transfers, with there plenty of rumours and reports of more to come and some surprises sure to be sprung, too.

Women's footballOL Lyonnes
NWSL Challenge Cup

Report: NWSL to change season start date

The NWSL is reportedly planning to begin its 2027 season on Feb. 11, the earliest opening day in league history, before pausing for the World Cup in Brazil, according to The Athletic. Teams would begin preseason in January, while the playoffs and championship would remain in November, with the altered calendar designed to accommodate the June 24-July 25 tournament in South America.

World Cup
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Professional League, fixtures & results

Friday 22 May
Al-Nahda badge
Al-Nahda
ALN
2
Al-Shabab badge
Al-Shabab
ALS
3
FT
Al-Seeb badge
Al-Seeb
ALS
7
Ibri badge
Ibri
IBR
1
FT
Al Rustaq badge
Al Rustaq
RUS
0
Oman FC badge
Oman FC
OMF
1
FT
Saham badge
Saham
SAH
0
Al-Nasr Salalah badge
Al-Nasr Salalah
ALN
2
FT
Dhofar badge
Dhofar
DHO
2
Al-Khaboora badge
Al-Khaboora
ALK
1
FT
Al-Samail badge
Al-Samail
ALS
0
Bahla badge
Bahla
BAH
1
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Al-Seeb crestAl-Seeb26214159144567
W
D
W
W
W
2Al-Shabab crestAl-Shabab26173651272454
W
D
L
L
W
3Al-Nasr Salalah crestAl-Nasr Salalah26165535201553
W
D
W
L
L
4Al-Nahda crestAl-Nahda2613583123844
L
L
L
W
W
5Bahla crestBahla26124103932740
W
W
L
D
D
More

Apostas em destaque

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