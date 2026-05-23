Kerolin is the game-changer Barca need after Putellas' exit

It's here. The 2026 summer transfer window has arrived and it promises to be an extremely eventful one in the women's game, with several huge stars on the move. Alexia Putellas, Georgia Stanway and Sam Kerr are just some of those who have already completed summer transfers, with there plenty of rumours and reports of more to come and some surprises sure to be sprung, too.