The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced its competition framework for the 2027 season, highlighted by the earliest start in league history. The regular season will kick off Feb. 11 at BMO Stadium, with the schedule constructed to accommodate the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.
It's here. The 2026 summer transfer window has arrived and it promises to be an extremely eventful one in the women's game, with several huge stars on the move. Alexia Putellas, Georgia Stanway and Sam Kerr are just some of those who have already completed summer transfers, with there plenty of rumours and reports of more to come and some surprises sure to be sprung, too.
The NWSL is reportedly planning to begin its 2027 season on Feb. 11, the earliest opening day in league history, before pausing for the World Cup in Brazil, according to The Athletic. Teams would begin preseason in January, while the playoffs and championship would remain in November, with the altered calendar designed to accommodate the June 24-July 25 tournament in South America.